Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings

This Season on Wild vs. Wings

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena (2/22).

LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), LW Marcus Johansson (0- 2=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points each. G Marc-André Fleury saved 27-of-30 shots faced to earn the victory for Minnesota.

RWAlex DeBrincat (1-1=2), C Dylan Larkin (1-1=2) and LW Lucas Raymond (1-1=2) each recorded multi-point games for the Red Wings. G Cam Talbot stopped 35-of-39 shots faced for Detroit.