Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings

022525_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns to home ice tonight for the first time since before the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament. Minnesota comes home ice after a successful trip to Detroit, where the Wild reclaimed the win in overtime after trailing 1-3 at the start of the third period. Tonight the two teams meet again, Minnesota hoping to walk away with the season series sweep.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 34-19-4, 72 points, 3rd in Central Division

Red Wings Record: 29-22-6, 64 points, 4th in Atlantic Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 26-30-12 (14-10-9 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
DET
MIN
Power Play
29.2%
19.2%
Penalty Kill
69.9%
71.2%
Faceoff
50.6%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
2.89
2.89
Goals Against / Games Played
3.14
2.81

This Season on Wild vs. Wings

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena (2/22).

LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), LW Marcus Johansson (0- 2=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points each. G Marc-André Fleury saved 27-of-30 shots faced to earn the victory for Minnesota.

RWAlex DeBrincat (1-1=2), C Dylan Larkin (1-1=2) and LW Lucas Raymond (1-1=2) each recorded multi-point games for the Red Wings. G Cam Talbot stopped 35-of-39 shots faced for Detroit.

MIN at DET | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Red Wings

  • Johansson leads Minnesota with 20 points (6-14=20) in 32 career games against Detroit
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 18 points (6- 12=18) in 24 games
  • C Joel Eriksson Ek owns 10 points (4-7=11) in 13 matches
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov has nine points (5-4=9) in six games

Wings Leaders Against Wild

  • RW Patrick Kane leads the Red Wings with 55 career points (25-30=55) in 59 career games against the Wild
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 31 points (13-18=31) in 36 games
  • LW J.T. Compher has 17 points (7-10=17) in 29 games
  • Larkin owns 15 points (5-12=17) in 16 contests

Recent Transactions

2/19/25

Reassigned F Travis Boyd and G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa

2/19/25

Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa as a practice player

2/18/25

Recalled F Liam Öhgren and F Devin Shore from Iowa

Recalled G Dylan Ferguson from Iowa as a practice player

2/12/25

Reassigned F Devin Shore to Iowa

2/9/25

Reassigned F Liam Ohgren to Iowa

2/5/25

Claimed F Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers from Nashville

Placed F Jakub Lauko on Injured Reserve

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (seven games missed)

Jakub Lauko: lower-body injury (three games missed)

Connections

  • D Jon Merrill collected five assists in 36 games with the Red Wings in 2020-21 and played three seasons (2010-13) at the University of Michigan
  • Detroit Head Coach Todd McLellan served as Head Coach for the IHL’s Cleveland Lumberjacks for one season (2000-01) and Head Coach for the AHL’s Houston Aeros for four seasons (2001-05) when each team served as the Wild’s primary minor league affiliate
  • Red Wings Assistant Coach Alex Tanguay spent two seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Wild (2019- 21)
  • D Justin Holl hails from Tonka Bay and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-14)
  • Lyon is from Baudette
  • Talbot posted a record of 51-20-9 with a 2.71 GAA, a .913 SV% and five shutouts in 82 games (81 starts) over two seasons with Minnesota (2020-22)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 8-2-0 in its last 10 games against Detroit (since 2/22/19), outscoring the Red Wings 32-27
  • The Wild has earned a point in eight of its last 11 games in Detroit (6-3-2)
  • Minnesota has earned a point in 17 of the last 20 meetings at Xcel Energy Center (11-3-6) and is 7-1-0 in the last eight games played in Saint Paul

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

2.25 MIN vs DET Game Notes
- 0.94 MB
Download 2.25 MIN vs DET Game Notes

News Feed

Game Recap (OT): Wild 4, Red Wings 3

Preview: Wild at Red Wings

Minnesota Wild to Host Hiring Our Heroes Event on March 17

Top Ten Candidates for 2025 Mr. Hockey Award Announced

Wild on 7th - Episode 92: 4 Nations, 2 Brothers, 1 Goal

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Liam Öhgren and Devin Shore, Goaltender Dylan Ferguson

Wild on 7th - Episode 91: Bill Guerin, 4-Nations, and No Choices on Chowder

Five Minnesota Wild Players Scheduled to Play in 4 Nations Face-Off

Game Recap: Wild 6, Islanders 3

Preview: Wild vs. Islanders

Rink Rock February 8 - New Primatives

Minnesota Wild Ranked Second in 2025 NHL Prospect Pool Rankings

Game Recap: Wild 2, Hurricanes 1

Preview: Wild vs. Hurricanes

Prospect Report: February 5, 2025

Game Recap: Bruins 3, Wild 0

Wild on 7th - Episode 90: Wild Radio Joe O'Donnell, Shovelers, Flower and Hartman

Preview: Wild at Boston Bruins