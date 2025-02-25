SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns to home ice tonight for the first time since before the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament. Minnesota comes home ice after a successful trip to Detroit, where the Wild reclaimed the win in overtime after trailing 1-3 at the start of the third period. Tonight the two teams meet again, Minnesota hoping to walk away with the season series sweep.
Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, February 25th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Wings
Wild Record: 34-19-4, 72 points, 3rd in Central Division
Red Wings Record: 29-22-6, 64 points, 4th in Atlantic Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 26-30-12 (14-10-9 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
DET
MIN
Power Play
29.2%
19.2%
Penalty Kill
69.9%
71.2%
Faceoff
50.6%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
2.89
2.89
Goals Against / Games Played
3.14
2.81
This Season on Wild vs. Wings
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at Little Caesars Arena (2/22).
LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), LW Marcus Johansson (0- 2=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points each. G Marc-André Fleury saved 27-of-30 shots faced to earn the victory for Minnesota.
RWAlex DeBrincat (1-1=2), C Dylan Larkin (1-1=2) and LW Lucas Raymond (1-1=2) each recorded multi-point games for the Red Wings. G Cam Talbot stopped 35-of-39 shots faced for Detroit.
Wild Leaders Against Red Wings
- Johansson leads Minnesota with 20 points (6-14=20) in 32 career games against Detroit
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 18 points (6- 12=18) in 24 games
- C Joel Eriksson Ek owns 10 points (4-7=11) in 13 matches
- LW Kirill Kaprizov has nine points (5-4=9) in six games
Wings Leaders Against Wild
- RW Patrick Kane leads the Red Wings with 55 career points (25-30=55) in 59 career games against the Wild
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 31 points (13-18=31) in 36 games
- LW J.T. Compher has 17 points (7-10=17) in 29 games
- Larkin owns 15 points (5-12=17) in 16 contests
Recent Transactions
2/19/25
Reassigned F Travis Boyd and G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa
2/19/25
Recalled F Travis Boyd from Iowa as a practice player
2/18/25
Recalled F Liam Öhgren and F Devin Shore from Iowa
Recalled G Dylan Ferguson from Iowa as a practice player
2/12/25
Reassigned F Devin Shore to Iowa
2/9/25
Reassigned F Liam Ohgren to Iowa
2/5/25
Claimed F Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers from Nashville
Placed F Jakub Lauko on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (seven games missed)
Jakub Lauko: lower-body injury (three games missed)
Connections
- D Jon Merrill collected five assists in 36 games with the Red Wings in 2020-21 and played three seasons (2010-13) at the University of Michigan
- Detroit Head Coach Todd McLellan served as Head Coach for the IHL’s Cleveland Lumberjacks for one season (2000-01) and Head Coach for the AHL’s Houston Aeros for four seasons (2001-05) when each team served as the Wild’s primary minor league affiliate
- Red Wings Assistant Coach Alex Tanguay spent two seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Wild (2019- 21)
- D Justin Holl hails from Tonka Bay and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-14)
- Lyon is from Baudette
- Talbot posted a record of 51-20-9 with a 2.71 GAA, a .913 SV% and five shutouts in 82 games (81 starts) over two seasons with Minnesota (2020-22)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 8-2-0 in its last 10 games against Detroit (since 2/22/19), outscoring the Red Wings 32-27
- The Wild has earned a point in eight of its last 11 games in Detroit (6-3-2)
- Minnesota has earned a point in 17 of the last 20 meetings at Xcel Energy Center (11-3-6) and is 7-1-0 in the last eight games played in Saint Paul
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.