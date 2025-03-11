SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota hits home ice again today, hoping to recover from Sunday's tough 3-1 loss to the Penguins. Tonight, the Wild welcomes the Colorado Avalanche into Xcel Energy Center, hoping to take advantage of a weary Avalanche team on the second half of a back-to-back. Colorado shut the Blackhawks out last night at home in Denver.
Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, March 11th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: ESPN+/Hulu
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Avalanche
Wild Record: 36-24-4, 76 points, 4th in Central Division
Avalanche Record: 39-24-2, 80 points, 3rd in Central Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-2-0
All-Time Wild Record: 16-16-2 (7-7-2 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
COL
MIN
Power Play
24.2%
20.1%
Penalty Kill
79.0%
69.9%
Faceoff
45.7%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.36
2.77
Goals Against / Games Played
2.95
2.86
This Season on Wild vs. Avs
Colorado won the series-opening game, 6-1, at Xcel Energy Center (1/9), and the third game, 5-2, in Denver (2/28). Minnesota won the second game, 3-1, at Ball Arena (1/20).
C Freddy Gaudreau (0-2=2), D Brock Faber (1-1=2), D Jake Middleton (1-1=2), LW Liam Öhgren (0-2=2) and C Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) each lead the Wild with two points against the Avalanche this season. G Filip Gustavsson is 0-2-0 with a 5.04 GAA and a .821 SV% in starting the first and third games. G Marc-André Fleury saved 21-of-22 shots faced to earn the win in the second game.
C Nathan MacKinnon (2-2=4) and C Ross Colton (3-1=4) lead Colorado with four points each against Minnesota this season. LW Jonathan Drouin owns three points (1-2=3). G Mackenzie Blackwood is 2-1-0 with a 2.04 GAA and a .915 SV% in starting all three games for Colorado.
Last Time Out
Minnesota was defeated 3-1 by the Penguins on Sunday. RW Ryan Hartman scored the lone goal for the Wild, assisted by D Jared Spurgeon and LW Marcus Johansson.
Wild Leaders Against Avs
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 31 points (6- 25=31) in 33 career matches against Colorado
- LW Kirill Kaprizov (12- 8=20, in 18 games) and Spurgeon (5-15=20, in 60 games) each have 20 points
- Hartman owns 18 points (9-9=18) in 37 contests
Avalanche Leaders Against Wild
- MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 63 points (23- 40=63) in 50 career games against Minnesota
- D Cale Makar has 22 points (5-17=22) in 24 games
- D Samuel Girard owns 18 points (1-17=18) in 31 contests
- D Devin Toews has 14 points (2-12=14) in 20 games
Recent Transactions
3/7/25
Traded F Reese Johnson to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations
3/6/25
Acquired F Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Marat Khusnutdinov and F Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, originally acquired from Boston
3/1/25
Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary
Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa
Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
2/27/25
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa
2/26/25
Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi
D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (four game missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (seven games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (15 games missed)
Connections
- Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche last season
- C Charlie Coyle recorded 242 points (91-151=242) in 479 games across seven seasons (2012-19) with the Wild
- C Brock Nelson is from Warroad
- D Ryan Lindgren hails from Burnsville and skated in two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2016-18
- D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville
- D Erik Johnson is from Bloomington and played one season at the University of Minnesota (2006-07)
- Colorado D Keaton Middleton is the younger brother of Wild D Jake Middleton
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has 60 wins and 133 points against Colorado all-time, second-most against any franchise
- Minnesota defeated Colorado in seven games in the 2003 First Round and the 2014 First Round
- The Avalanche won the 2008 First Round series in six games
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.