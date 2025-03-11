Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche

This Season on Wild vs. Avs

Colorado won the series-opening game, 6-1, at Xcel Energy Center (1/9), and the third game, 5-2, in Denver (2/28). Minnesota won the second game, 3-1, at Ball Arena (1/20).

C Freddy Gaudreau (0-2=2), D Brock Faber (1-1=2), D Jake Middleton (1-1=2), LW Liam Öhgren (0-2=2) and C Yakov Trenin (1-1=2) each lead the Wild with two points against the Avalanche this season. G Filip Gustavsson is 0-2-0 with a 5.04 GAA and a .821 SV% in starting the first and third games. G Marc-André Fleury saved 21-of-22 shots faced to earn the win in the second game.

C Nathan MacKinnon (2-2=4) and C Ross Colton (3-1=4) lead Colorado with four points each against Minnesota this season. LW Jonathan Drouin owns three points (1-2=3). G Mackenzie Blackwood is 2-1-0 with a 2.04 GAA and a .915 SV% in starting all three games for Colorado.