Game Preview: Wild vs. Hurricanes

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes, following a successful weekend back-to-back that saw a shutout against the Ducks on Saturday, and an overtime win over the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 9-7-4

Canes Record: 13-5-1

2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 18-12-7 (12-4-4 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
CAR
MIN
Power Play
13.0%
26.0%
Penalty Kill
79.0%
71.7%
Faceoff
49.6%
48.2%
Goals For / Games Played
3.63
2.75
Goals Against / Games Played
2.84
3.05

Last Time Out

VGK at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Canes

Carolina won the series-opening game, 4-3, in Raleigh (11/6).

LW Matt Boldy (2-0=2) led Minnesota with two goals. D Brock Faber (1-0=1) also scored. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 23-of-27 shots faced.

RW Jackson Blake (1-1=2) and D Sean Walker (1-1=2) led the Hurricanes with two points each. LW Nikolaj Ehlers (1-0=1) and RW Andrei Svechnikov (1-0=1) also scored. G Frederik Andersen saved 21-of-24 shots faced to earn the victory for Carolina.

Wild Leaders Against Hurricanes

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 37 points (11-26=37) in 41 career games against the Hurricanes
  • D Zach Bogosian has 21 points (3-18=21) in 47 games
  • LW Marcus Johansson owns 19 points (7-12=19) in 45 games
  • D Jared Spurgeon has 16 points (1-15=16) in 19 contests

Canes Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Taylor Hall leads Carolina with 23 points (8-15=23) in 32 games vs. Minnesota
  • C Sebastian Aho has 18 points (7-11=18) in 17 games
  • D Shane Gostisbehere has 15 points (2-13=15) in 17 games
  • Ehlers owns 15 points (9-6=15) in 33 games

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (15 games missed)

Marco Rossi: lower body (two games missed)

Nico Sturm: upper body (20 games missed)

Vladimir Tarasenko: lower body (two games missed)

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Patrick Dwyer recorded 93 points (42- 51=93) in 416 games (2008-15) with Carolina
  • Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan tallied 30 points (14-16=30) in 131 games for the Hurricanes (2021-23)
  • D Mike Reilly played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15) and collected 18 points (4-14=18) in 84 games in parts of three seasons with Minnesota (2015-18)
  • D K’Andre Miller is from Saint Paul

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 6-3-0 in its last nine games against Carolina since 2/12/22
  • The Wild has earned a point in 10 of its last 11 home games against the Hurricanes (8-1-2) and is 11-3-2 in its last 16 home games, scoring three-plus goals in 13 of those contests

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

