Preview: Wild vs. Bruins

030225_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home to Saint Paul today, following an 0-2 road trip to the Rocky Mountains. This time, the Wild invites Boston to do battle, hoping to change the tides and come out triumphant. The Bruins arrive in Saint Paul on the tail end of a back-to-back, giving the Wild a possible advantage over a tired, road-weary team.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 34-22-4, 72 points, T-3rd in Central Division

Bruins Record: 28-25-8, 64 points, T-5th in Atlantic Division

2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 18-10-5 (8-5-3 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
BOS
MIN
Power Play
15.5%
19.6%
Penalty Kill
46.2%
70.1%
Faceoff
51.5%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.74
2.83
Goals Against / Games Played
3.16
2.90

This Season on Wild vs. Bruins

Boston won the series-opening game, 3-0, at TD Garden (2/4).

G Marc-André Fleury stopped 32-of-34 shots faced for the Wild.

C Matthew Poitras led the Bruins with two points (0-2=2). C Trent Frederic (1-0=1), C Morgan Geekie (1-0=1) and D Charlie McAvoy (1-0=1) all scored for Boston. G Jeremy Swayman saved all 36 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for the Bruins.

Last Time Out

Minnesota was defeated 5-2 by the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Friday night. RW Mats Zuccarello scored Minnesota's first goal, assisted by LW Marcus Johansson. RW Vincent Hinostroza also found the back of the net for the Wild, assisted by D Brock Faber and C Marco Rossi.

MIN at COL | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Bruins

  • LW Marcus Johansson leads the Wild with 20 points (9-11=20) in 33 career games against Boston
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 15 points (3-12=15) in 23 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno owns 11 points (3- 8=11) in 31 games

Bruins Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Brad Marchand leads Boston with 20 points (9-11=20) in 20 career contests vs. Minnesota
  • C Elias Lindholm has 19 points (5-14=19) in 25 games
  • RW David Pastrnak has 15 points (8-7=15) in 15 games
  • D Hampus Lindholm owns 13 points (3-10=13) in 28 games

Recent Transactions

3/1/25

Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary

Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa

Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa

Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

2/27/25

Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa

2/26/25

Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi

D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers

2/25/25

Placed D Travis Dermott on waivers

Activated F Jakub Lauko from Injured Reserve

Placed F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower-body injury (one game missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (three games missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (10 games missed)

Connections

  • Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 142 games in two seasons (2000-02) with Boston, collecting 129 points (69-60=129) and 213 PIM
  • Wild Head Coach John Hynes played forward at Boston University (1993-97) and helped the Terriers advance to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances and win the 1995 NCAA championship
  • Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano played two games with the Bruins in 1991-92
  • Minnesota Assistant General Manager Michael Murray is from Dover, Mass.
  • Minnesota Assistant General Manager Chris Kelleher is from Belmont, Mass., and played four seasons (1994-98) at Boston University and in one game for the Bruins during the 2001-02 season
  • Johansson recorded three points (1-2=3) in 10 regular season games and 11 points (4-7=11) in 22 Stanley Cup playoff games with Boston in 2018-19
  • F Jakub Lauko was selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He collected 17 points (6-11=17) and 43 PIM in 83 games with Boston (2022-24)
  • LW Matt Boldy was born in Milford, Mass., and played two seasons (2019-21) at Boston College
  • C Charlie Coyle registered 242 points (91-151=242) in 479 games with the Wild (2012-19)
  • F Cole Koepke was born in Two Harbors and played for Hermantown High School and three seasons (2018-21) at the University of Minnesota - Duluth

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has collected a point in five of its last seven contests against Boston (4-2-1), including sweeping the season series in two of the past three seasons (2021-22, 2023-24)
  • Nine of the 16 all-time games played in Saint Paul have been decided by one goal

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.2 MIN vs. BOS Game Notes
- 0.89 MB
Download 3.2 MIN vs. BOS Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Gustav Nyquist in Exchange for 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick

Game Recap: Avs 5, Wild 2

Down on the Farm: The Discovery of Samual Hlavaj

Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Game Recap: Utah 6, Wild 1

Preview: Wild at Utah Hockey Club

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Tyler Madden From Los Angeles Kings in Exchance for Defenseman Joseph Cecconi

Wild on 7th - Episode 93: Coach John Hynes, 3 Fights and More Wild

Prospect Spotlight: Ryder Ritchie

Game Recap: Red Wings 3, Wild 2

Minnesota Wild Announces Updates to 2024-25 Schedule

Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings

Game Recap (OT): Wild 4, Red Wings 3

Preview: Wild at Red Wings

Minnesota Wild to Host Hiring Our Heroes Event on March 17

Top Ten Candidates for 2025 Mr. Hockey Award Announced

Wild on 7th - Episode 92: 4 Nations, 2 Brothers, 1 Goal

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Liam Öhgren and Devin Shore, Goaltender Dylan Ferguson