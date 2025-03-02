SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home to Saint Paul today, following an 0-2 road trip to the Rocky Mountains. This time, the Wild invites Boston to do battle, hoping to change the tides and come out triumphant. The Bruins arrive in Saint Paul on the tail end of a back-to-back, giving the Wild a possible advantage over a tired, road-weary team.
Preview: Wild vs. Bruins
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, March 2nd at 2:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs Bruins
Wild Record: 34-22-4, 72 points, T-3rd in Central Division
Bruins Record: 28-25-8, 64 points, T-5th in Atlantic Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 18-10-5 (8-5-3 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
BOS
MIN
Power Play
15.5%
19.6%
Penalty Kill
46.2%
70.1%
Faceoff
51.5%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.74
2.83
Goals Against / Games Played
3.16
2.90
This Season on Wild vs. Bruins
Boston won the series-opening game, 3-0, at TD Garden (2/4).
G Marc-André Fleury stopped 32-of-34 shots faced for the Wild.
C Matthew Poitras led the Bruins with two points (0-2=2). C Trent Frederic (1-0=1), C Morgan Geekie (1-0=1) and D Charlie McAvoy (1-0=1) all scored for Boston. G Jeremy Swayman saved all 36 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for the Bruins.
Last Time Out
Minnesota was defeated 5-2 by the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Friday night. RW Mats Zuccarello scored Minnesota's first goal, assisted by LW Marcus Johansson. RW Vincent Hinostroza also found the back of the net for the Wild, assisted by D Brock Faber and C Marco Rossi.
Wild Leaders Against Bruins
- LW Marcus Johansson leads the Wild with 20 points (9-11=20) in 33 career games against Boston
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 15 points (3-12=15) in 23 games
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 11 points (3- 8=11) in 31 games
Bruins Leaders Against Wild
- LW Brad Marchand leads Boston with 20 points (9-11=20) in 20 career contests vs. Minnesota
- C Elias Lindholm has 19 points (5-14=19) in 25 games
- RW David Pastrnak has 15 points (8-7=15) in 15 games
- D Hampus Lindholm owns 13 points (3-10=13) in 28 games
Recent Transactions
3/1/25
Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary
Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa
Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
2/27/25
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa
2/26/25
Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi
D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers
2/25/25
Placed D Travis Dermott on waivers
Activated F Jakub Lauko from Injured Reserve
Placed F Joel Eriksson Ek on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower-body injury (one game missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (three games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (10 games missed)
Connections
- Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 142 games in two seasons (2000-02) with Boston, collecting 129 points (69-60=129) and 213 PIM
- Wild Head Coach John Hynes played forward at Boston University (1993-97) and helped the Terriers advance to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances and win the 1995 NCAA championship
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano played two games with the Bruins in 1991-92
- Minnesota Assistant General Manager Michael Murray is from Dover, Mass.
- Minnesota Assistant General Manager Chris Kelleher is from Belmont, Mass., and played four seasons (1994-98) at Boston University and in one game for the Bruins during the 2001-02 season
- Johansson recorded three points (1-2=3) in 10 regular season games and 11 points (4-7=11) in 22 Stanley Cup playoff games with Boston in 2018-19
- F Jakub Lauko was selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. He collected 17 points (6-11=17) and 43 PIM in 83 games with Boston (2022-24)
- LW Matt Boldy was born in Milford, Mass., and played two seasons (2019-21) at Boston College
- C Charlie Coyle registered 242 points (91-151=242) in 479 games with the Wild (2012-19)
- F Cole Koepke was born in Two Harbors and played for Hermantown High School and three seasons (2018-21) at the University of Minnesota - Duluth
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has collected a point in five of its last seven contests against Boston (4-2-1), including sweeping the season series in two of the past three seasons (2021-22, 2023-24)
- Nine of the 16 all-time games played in Saint Paul have been decided by one goal
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.