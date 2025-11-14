Game Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

Last Season on Wild vs. Ducks

Minnesota went 3-0-0 against Anaheim. The Wild won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Anaheim (11/8), the second game, 5-1, at Honda Center (12/6) and completed the season sweep with a 3-2 win in Minnesota (4/15).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with six points (3-3=6). C Marco Rossi (3- 2=5) and LW Matt Boldy (2-3=5) had five points each. D Brock Faber (0-3=3) and LW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) had three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 1.68 GAA and a .942 SV% in three games. G Marc-André Fleury recorded a win in relief in the third game, stopping all five shots faced.

C Mason McTavish (1-1=2) led Anaheim with two points. RW Sam Colangelo (1- 0=1) and RW Alex Killorn (1-0=1) each had a goal. G Lukas Dostal went 0-1-1 with a 3.85 GAA and a .887 SV% in two starts. G John Gibson saved 28-of-32 shots faced for Anaheim in the second meeting.