Game Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

111525vsANA_2568x1444
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild faces off against the Ducks tonight, the first match in a weekend back-to-back during which the Wild will host Anaheim and Vegas.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 7-7-4

Sharks Record: 11-5-1

2024-25 Series Record: 3-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 49-32-7 (24-13-6 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
ANA
MIN
Power Play
21.9%
28.8%
Penalty Kill
74.6%
72.5%
Faceoff
47.0%
47.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.88
2.78
Goals Against / Games Played
3.29
3.28

Last Time Out

SJS at MIN | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Ducks

Minnesota went 3-0-0 against Anaheim. The Wild won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Anaheim (11/8), the second game, 5-1, at Honda Center (12/6) and completed the season sweep with a 3-2 win in Minnesota (4/15).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with six points (3-3=6). C Marco Rossi (3- 2=5) and LW Matt Boldy (2-3=5) had five points each. D Brock Faber (0-3=3) and LW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) had three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 1.68 GAA and a .942 SV% in three games. G Marc-André Fleury recorded a win in relief in the third game, stopping all five shots faced.

C Mason McTavish (1-1=2) led Anaheim with two points. RW Sam Colangelo (1- 0=1) and RW Alex Killorn (1-0=1) each had a goal. G Lukas Dostal went 0-1-1 with a 3.85 GAA and a .887 SV% in two starts. G John Gibson saved 28-of-32 shots faced for Anaheim in the second meeting.

Wild Leaders Against Ducks

  • Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 30 points (8-22=30) in 34 career games vs. Anaheim
  • Kaprizov owns 23 points (10-13=23) in 20 games
  • D Jared Spurgeon (7-11=18, in 42 games) and LW Vladamir Tarasenko (7-11=18, in 29 games) have 18 points each
  • C Ryan Hartman owns 17 points (9-8=17) in 29 games

Ducks Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Mikael Granlund leads Anaheim with 14 points (3-11=14) in 20 games vs. the Wild
  • LW Chris Kreider owns 12 points (10-2=12) in 21 games
  • C Ryan Strome (2-9=11, in 27 games) and D Jacob Trouba (2-9=11, in 31 games) have 11 points each

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (13 games missed)

Jake Middleton: Illness (two games missed)

Nico Sturm: upper body (18 games missed)

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
  • Ducks Assistant Coach Tim Army spent five seasons (2018-23) as the Iowa Wild (AHL) Head Coach, with a record of 157-115-45 in 317 games
  • Iowa Wild Head Coach Greg Cronin spent two seasons (2023-25) as Head Coach for Anaheim, compiling a 62-87-15 record in 164 games
  • Granlund was selected ninth overall by Minnesota in the 2010 NHL Draft and recorded 317 points (93-224=317) in 461 games over seven seasons (2012-19) with the Wild
  • D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota
  • D Drew Helleson is from Farmington and played two seasons (2015-17) at Shattuck St. Mary’s
  • C Nikita Nesterenko was drafted by the Wild in the sixth round (No. 172 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft
  • C Ryan Poehling is from Lakeville and played at St. Cloud State University for three seasons (2016-19)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild’s sweep of Anaheim in 2024-25 marked the third series sweep against the Ducks in franchise history (also 2022-23, 2021-22)
  • Minnesota has won the last five games against Anaheim
  • The Wild is 18-1-0 in its last 19 games against the Ducks, including a 13-game win streak from 1/20/21 to 12/21/22, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history
  • Minnesota is 9-1-0 in its last 10 games against Anaheim at Grand Casino Arena since 3/22/21, outscoring the Ducks 35-24

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

11.15 MIN vs. ANA Game Notes
- 1.07 MB
Download 11.15 MIN vs. ANA Game Notes

