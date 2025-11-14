SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild faces off against the Ducks tonight, the first match in a weekend back-to-back during which the Wild will host Anaheim and Vegas.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Ducks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, November 15th at 5:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Ducks
Wild Record: 7-7-4
Sharks Record: 11-5-1
2024-25 Series Record: 3-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 49-32-7 (24-13-6 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
ANA
MIN
Power Play
21.9%
28.8%
Penalty Kill
74.6%
72.5%
Faceoff
47.0%
47.5%
Goals For / Games Played
3.88
2.78
Goals Against / Games Played
3.29
3.28
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Ducks
Minnesota went 3-0-0 against Anaheim. The Wild won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Anaheim (11/8), the second game, 5-1, at Honda Center (12/6) and completed the season sweep with a 3-2 win in Minnesota (4/15).
LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with six points (3-3=6). C Marco Rossi (3- 2=5) and LW Matt Boldy (2-3=5) had five points each. D Brock Faber (0-3=3) and LW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) had three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 1.68 GAA and a .942 SV% in three games. G Marc-André Fleury recorded a win in relief in the third game, stopping all five shots faced.
C Mason McTavish (1-1=2) led Anaheim with two points. RW Sam Colangelo (1- 0=1) and RW Alex Killorn (1-0=1) each had a goal. G Lukas Dostal went 0-1-1 with a 3.85 GAA and a .887 SV% in two starts. G John Gibson saved 28-of-32 shots faced for Anaheim in the second meeting.
Wild Leaders Against Ducks
- Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 30 points (8-22=30) in 34 career games vs. Anaheim
- Kaprizov owns 23 points (10-13=23) in 20 games
- D Jared Spurgeon (7-11=18, in 42 games) and LW Vladamir Tarasenko (7-11=18, in 29 games) have 18 points each
- C Ryan Hartman owns 17 points (9-8=17) in 29 games
Ducks Leaders Against Wild
- LW Mikael Granlund leads Anaheim with 14 points (3-11=14) in 20 games vs. the Wild
- LW Chris Kreider owns 12 points (10-2=12) in 21 games
- C Ryan Strome (2-9=11, in 27 games) and D Jacob Trouba (2-9=11, in 31 games) have 11 points each
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (13 games missed)
Jake Middleton: Illness (two games missed)
Nico Sturm: upper body (18 games missed)
Connections
- Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
- Ducks Assistant Coach Tim Army spent five seasons (2018-23) as the Iowa Wild (AHL) Head Coach, with a record of 157-115-45 in 317 games
- Iowa Wild Head Coach Greg Cronin spent two seasons (2023-25) as Head Coach for Anaheim, compiling a 62-87-15 record in 164 games
- Granlund was selected ninth overall by Minnesota in the 2010 NHL Draft and recorded 317 points (93-224=317) in 461 games over seven seasons (2012-19) with the Wild
- D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota
- D Drew Helleson is from Farmington and played two seasons (2015-17) at Shattuck St. Mary’s
- C Nikita Nesterenko was drafted by the Wild in the sixth round (No. 172 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft
- C Ryan Poehling is from Lakeville and played at St. Cloud State University for three seasons (2016-19)
Fast Facts
- The Wild’s sweep of Anaheim in 2024-25 marked the third series sweep against the Ducks in franchise history (also 2022-23, 2021-22)
- Minnesota has won the last five games against Anaheim
- The Wild is 18-1-0 in its last 19 games against the Ducks, including a 13-game win streak from 1/20/21 to 12/21/22, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history
- Minnesota is 9-1-0 in its last 10 games against Anaheim at Grand Casino Arena since 3/22/21, outscoring the Ducks 35-24
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.