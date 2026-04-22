SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home tonight, ready for Playoff hockey in front of the State of Hockey. The series sits at 1-1 after the Wild stole Game 1 in Dallas, 6-1. The Wild faced Game 2 without Mats Zuccarello and lost Yakov Trenin late in the first period after a tough collision with Dallas' Colin Blackwell. The team felt these losses and fell 4-2 to the Stars.
Game Three Preview: Wild vs. Stars
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, April 22th at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North/ESPN
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: R1G3: Wild vs. Stars
Series Record: 1-1
Wild Record: 46-24-12
Stars Record: 50-20-12
2025-26 Series Record: 2-2-0
All-Time Wild Record: 41-44-13 (14-28-8 at Dallas)
All-Time Playoff Record: 5-9 (2-4 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
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Team Stats
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DAL
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MIN
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Power Play
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33.3%
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25.0%
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Penalty Kill
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75.0%
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66.6%
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Faceoff
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47.9%
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52.1%
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Goals For / Games Played
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2.50
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4.00
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Goals Against / Games Played
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4.00
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2.50
The Series So Far
The Wild won Game 1, 6-1, at American Airlines Center (4/18) before the the Stars won Game 2, 4-2, in Dallas (4/20).
C Joel Eriksson Ek (2- 2=4) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4) lead Minnesota with four points each in the series. LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3), D Brock Faber (2-1=3), D Quinn Hughes (0-3=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) each own three points. G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .932 SV% in starting both games for the Wild.
C Wyatt Johnston leads the Stars with three points (2-1=3) in the series. C Matt Duchene (0-2=2), D Miro Heiskanen (0-2=2), D Nils Lundkvist (0-2=2) and LW Jason Robertson (2-0=2) have two points each. G Jake Oettinger is 1-1 with a 3.54 and a .879 SV% in starting both games for Dallas.
Wild Regular Season Leaders
- Tarasenko leads the Wild with 34 points (21-13=34) in 40 career games against Dallas
- RW Mats Zuccarello has 27 points (5-22=27) in 31 games
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 25 points (6-19=25) in 51 contests
- F Nick Foligno has 21 points (3-18=21) in 39 games
Stars Regular Season Leaders
- LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20-30=50) in 62 career games vs. Minnesota
- RW Mikko Rantanen owns 44 points (17-27=44) in 42 games
- C Matt Duchene has 42 points (14-28=42) in 63 career games
- C Roope Hintz owns 24 points (10-14=24) in 25 games
Around the League
Colorado (D1) vs. Los Angeles (WC2): COL leads 2-0
Vegas (D1) vs. Utah (WC1): series tied 1-1
Edmonton (D2) vs. Anaheim (D3): EDM leads 1-0
Buffalo (D1) vs. Boston (WC1): series tied 1-1
Tampa Bay (D2) vs. Montreal (D3): series tied 1-1
Carolina (D1) vs. Ottawa (WC2): CAR leads 2-0
Pittsburgh (D2) vs. Philadelphia (D3): PHI leads 2-0
At Tonight's Game
- Pre-game Party: Fans can enjoy music, food and drinks at our pre-game party in the Taphouse at Gate 4 beginning at 5:30.
- Retail Item of the Game: UNRL Hoodies will be available for purchase at Section 119 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Quantities are limited and fans are encouraged to arrive early for their best chance to purchase.
- BMO Flag Bearer: Remi Boyer (7)
- Guardian of the Game: Sergeant First Class Clayton Hilderbrandt
- Food Item of the Game: Visit all full bar locations and get your very own specialty 2026 Stanley Cup® Playoff cups!
Recent Transactions
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4/20/26
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Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, F Hunter Haight, F Ben Jones, D Carson Lambos, G Riley Mercer, D David Špaček, and G Chase Wutzke from Iowa
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4/17/26
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Recalled G Cal Petersen from Iowa
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4/15/26
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Reassigned F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa
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4/13/26
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Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and F Ben Jones from Iowa
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4/12/26
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Recalled D Matt Kiersted and F Hunter Haight from Iowa
Connections
- Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
- Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
- Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
- Oettinger is from Lakeville
- C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)
Fast Facts
- The Wild has won four out of the last seven meetings overall (since 12/27/24), including three overtime victories
- The Wild and Stars are meeting in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third time, with the Stars earning 4-2 series win in each of the prior two meetings (2023, 2016)
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.