Game Three Preview: Wild vs. Stars

The Series So Far

The Wild won Game 1, 6-1, at American Airlines Center (4/18) before the the Stars won Game 2, 4-2, in Dallas (4/20).

C Joel Eriksson Ek (2- 2=4) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4) lead Minnesota with four points each in the series. LW Matt Boldy (2-1=3), D Brock Faber (2-1=3), D Quinn Hughes (0-3=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) each own three points. G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1 with a 2.02 GAA and a .932 SV% in starting both games for the Wild.

C Wyatt Johnston leads the Stars with three points (2-1=3) in the series. C Matt Duchene (0-2=2), D Miro Heiskanen (0-2=2), D Nils Lundkvist (0-2=2) and LW Jason Robertson (2-0=2) have two points each. G Jake Oettinger is 1-1 with a 3.54 and a .879 SV% in starting both games for Dallas.