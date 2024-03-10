Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota starts three-game homestand on Sunday against Nashville

By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home after a 1-1 road trip against the Coyotes and Avs to play the red-hot Nashville Predators on Sunday afternoon.

Info for Today's Game:

Wild Record: 30-27-7, 67 points, T-5th in Central Division

Predators Record: 37-25-3, 77 points, 4th in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-2-0

Wild vs. Preds All-Time Record: 37-39-12 (22-16-5 at Xcel Energy Center)

Third Jersey Record: 4-4-2

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
19.9%
21.6%
Penalty Kill
77.0%
74.4%
Faceoff
49.9%
47.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.17
3.08
Goals Against / Games Played
3.03
3.28
Last 10 Games
9-0-1
5-4-1

Last Time Out

The Wild narrowly fell to the Colorado Avalanche in overtime, 2-1, at Ball Arena on Friday night (3/8). D Brock Faber scored the only goal for Minnesota, assisted by forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 38-of-40 shots faced to post a .950 SV%.

The Predators defeated the Coulmbus Blue Jackets, 2-1, last night at Nationwide Arena. F Kiefer Sherwood (1-0=1) and F Luke Evangelista (1-0=1) scored for Nashville. G Kevin Lankinen made 32-of-33 saves for a .970 SV% in the win.

Previously on Wild vs. Predators

The Wild lost to the Predators, 6-1, at Bridgestone Arena on Leap Day (2/29).

C Connor Dewar scored the lone Minnesota goal, assisted by forwards Brandon Duhaime and Ryan Hartman. Gustavsson made 25-of-31 saves in net (.806 SV%).

D Roman Josi (1-2=3) led Nashville in points. Forwards Colton Sissons (0-2=2) and Gustav Nyquist (0-2=2) each had two points. Forwards Filip Forsberg (1-0=1), Yakov Trenin (1-0=1), Cole Smith (1-0=1) and Ryan O'Reilly (1-0=1) and D Ryan McDonagh (1-0=1) all scored goals. G Juuse Saros stopped 33/34 shots faced (.971 SV%).

Players to Watch

  • Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 68 points (30-38=68) and 30 goals this season and has 44 points (22-22=44) and a plus-13 rating in his last 30 games played
    • Needs one multi-goal game to tie Parise (25 multi-goal games with MIN) for third-most in franchise history
  • Faber leads all NHL rookies with 25:09 TOI per game, 126 blocked shots and 31 assists, and is second with 37 points (6-31=37)
  • Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 12 PPGs and ranks second with 58 points (29-29=58) and a career-high 29 goals this season and has 33 points (1419=33) in his last 27 games
  • Josi (15-47=62) is fifth among NHL defenseman, leads Nashville in assists and is second on his team in points
  • Forsberg (33-34=67) leads the Preds in points and goals and is third in assists
    • He owns seven points (5-2=7) in his last five games played
  • Nyquist (17-39=56) owns six assists in his last five games played, is second on Nashville in assists, second in even-strength goals (13) and is third in points and goals

Recent Transactions - Trade Deadline Moves

- Acquired F Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for F Connor Dewar (3/8)

- Acquired F Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Pat Maroon (3/8)

- Acquired F Turner Elson from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Nic Petan (3/8)

Acquired a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for F Brandon Duhaime (3/7)

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
D Jake Middleton
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Marcus Johansson
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  •  Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
  • F Freddy Gaudreau tallied eight points (3-5=8) in 84 games with Nashville in three seasons (2016-19)
  • Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
  • Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 2008-11)
    • He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
  • Nashville Assistant Coach Todd Richards served as Wild Head Coach for two seasons (2009-11)
  • McDonagh hails from Saint Paul
  • F Tommy Novak played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2015-19) and is from St. Paul
  • Nyquist recorded five points (1-4=5) in three regular season games and five points (0-5=5) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with Minnesota last season
  • Smith is a native of Brainerd
  • F Jason Zucker tallied 243 points (132-111=243) and a plus-21 rating in 456 games across nine seasons (2011-20) with Minnesota

Fast Facts

  •  Minnesota is 5-4-1 in its last 10 games played against the Predators at Xcel Energy Center.

Game Notes

For more information on this afternoon's matchup, check out the game notes below.

