Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Recent Transactions - Trade Deadline Moves

- Acquired F Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for F Connor Dewar (3/8)

- Acquired F Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Pat Maroon (3/8)

- Acquired F Turner Elson from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Nic Petan (3/8)

Acquired a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for F Brandon Duhaime (3/7)

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.