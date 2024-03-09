Predators edge Blue Jackets, push point streak to 11

Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves for the Predators (37-25-3), who have won 10 of 11 (10-0-1) and six straight on the road.

“We’re feeling it right now. We’ve got a lot of momentum, a lot of confidence,” Evangelista said. “Honestly, it wasn’t our prettiest. We had some lulls there. They had some bits and pushes, especially at the end there, but we’re finding ways to win right now and it’s a lot of fun.”

Daniil Tarasov tied an NHL career high with 47 saves, and Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets (22-32-10).

“Both the goals were clear shots, not really close to me, and I should get better on that,” Tarasov said. “It's not like every shot was a dangerous shot, like 2-on-1. Sometimes they would just chip it in to me to try to keep the puck in the zone.”

Evangelista made it 2-1 at 4:16 of the third with a shot from the right circle for his 13th goal.