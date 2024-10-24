TAMPA, Fla. -- The Minnesota Wild makes its second stop in Florida as the team continues its marathon road trip, tonight facing the Lightning in Tampa Bay.
Preview: Wild at Lightning
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, October 24 at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa, Florida)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Bolts
Wild Record: 4-0-2, 10 points, T-2nd in Central Division
Lightning Record: 4-2-0, 8 points, 2nd in Atlantic Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-2-0
All-Time Wild Record: 20-10-4 (6-7-4 at Tampa)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
TBL
MIN
Power Play
20.8%
33.3%
Penalty Kill
68.2%
75.0%
Faceoff
50.1%
49.8%
Goals For / Games Played
4.33
3.33
Goals Against / Games Played
3.33
1.83
This Season on Wild vs. Lightning
Minnesota went 0-2-0 against Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay won the series opener, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center (1/4) and topped Minnesota in the second game of the series, 7-3, at Amalie Arena (1/18). D Jake Middleton led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). C Marco Rossi had two points (1-1=2). C Joel Eriksson Ek and D Zach Bogosian each scored. G Marc-André Fleury saved 26-of-29 shots faced in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson saved 31-of-38 shots faced in the second game.
D Victor Hedman led Tampa Bay with five points (2-3=5). RW Nikita Kucherov collected four points (0-4=4). C Anthony Cirelli (2-1=3), C Brayden Point (1-2=3) and D Darren Raddysh (2-1=3) all had three points. G Andrei Vasilevskiy was 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .929 SV% in two starts.
Wild Leaders Against Lightning
- LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 22 points (8- 14=22) in 41 career games against Tampa Bay
- RW Mats Zuccarello has 15 points (6-9=15) in 25 matches
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 13 points (8-5=13) in 29 games
- Bogosian has 11 points (3-8=11) in 35 games
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 10 points (4-6=10) in 17 games.
Lightning Leaders Against Wild
- Kucherov (8-9=17 in 17 games) and D Ryan McDonagh (4-13=17 in 23 games) lead Tampa Bay with 17 points each against Minnesota
- LW Jake Guentzel owns 14 points (5-9=14) in 12 games
- RW Cam Atkinson has 11 points (6-5=11) in 18 games
- Hedman owns 10 points (4-6=10) in 21 games.
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed G Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season (10/7).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Connections
- Bogosian collected 15 points (4-11=15) in 106 games over parts of four seasons (2019-20, 2021-24) with the Lightning and a member of Tampa Bay’s 2020 Stanley Cup Championship team
- Lightning CEO Steve Griggs spent eight years as Vice President of Sales and Service for the Wild
- Tampa Bay Assistant General Manager, Director of Player Development Stacy Roest collected 48 points (17-31=48) in 134 games with Minnesota (2000-02)
- RW Mitchell Chaffee made his NHL debut with Minnesota (4/19/22 at MTL) and appeared in two games with the Wild in 2021-22
- McDonagh is from Saint Paul
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 7-3-1 in its last 11 games against Tampa Bay
- The Wild recorded a 10-game win streak vs. the Lightning in Saint Paul (11/28/11 to 1/4/24)
- Minnesota earned its first-ever franchise win, 6-5, against Tampa Bay at Xcel Energy Center (10/18/00)
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.