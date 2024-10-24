Preview: Wild at Lightning

This Season on Wild vs. Lightning

Minnesota went 0-2-0 against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay won the series opener, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center (1/4) and topped Minnesota in the second game of the series, 7-3, at Amalie Arena (1/18). D Jake Middleton led Minnesota with three points (1-2=3). C Marco Rossi had two points (1-1=2). C Joel Eriksson Ek and D Zach Bogosian each scored. G Marc-André Fleury saved 26-of-29 shots faced in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson saved 31-of-38 shots faced in the second game.

D Victor Hedman led Tampa Bay with five points (2-3=5). RW Nikita Kucherov collected four points (0-4=4). C Anthony Cirelli (2-1=3), C Brayden Point (1-2=3) and D Darren Raddysh (2-1=3) all had three points. G Andrei Vasilevskiy was 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .929 SV% in two starts.