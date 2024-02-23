Edmonton, AB -- The Minnesota Wild heads up north to face the Edmonton Oilers tonight before facing the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night in back-to-back games.
Preview: Wild at Oilers
Back-to-back games starts tonight in Edmonton
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, February 23 at 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta)
- Watch: Bally Sports North Extra
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Oilers
Wild Record: 26-24-6, 58 points, 6th in Central Division
Oilers Record: 33-18-2, 68 points, 3rd in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0
Wild vs. Oilers All-Time Record: 61-31-10 (28-16-7 at Edmonton)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
MIN
EDM
Power Play
22.7%
26.3%
Penalty Kill
74.5%
79.1%
Faceoff
46.9%
52.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.11
3.58
Goals Against / Games Played
3.34
2.94
Last 10 Games
6-3-1
6-3-1
Last Time Out
The Wild fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 6-3, on Tuesday (2/20) at Canada Life Centre. F Marco Rossi (2-0=2) led Minnesota with two goals, one on the power play. F Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) also had two points and a power-play goal. D Declan Chisholm recorded an assist in his first game against his former team. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24-of-29 shots faced (.828 SV%).
The Oilers fell to the Boston Bruins in overtime, 6-5, on Wednesday (2/21) at home. Forwards Warren Foegele (2-0=2), Zach Hyman (1-1=2) and Connor McDavid (0-2=2) and D Cody Ceci all led Edmonton with two points. Forwards Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry also scored for the Oilers. G Stuart Skinner made 30-of-36 saves (.833 SV%) in the loss.
Previously on Wild vs. Oilers
Minnesota lost to Edmonton, 4-3, on the road (12/9) to even the season series to one win apiece. F Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and D Brock Faber (0-2=2) paced the Wild with two points each. Forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Connor Dewar also scored for Minnesota. Fleury made 36-of-40 saves to post a .900 SV%.
F Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (0-4=4) led Edmonton in points, followed by D Evan Bouchard (2-1=3). F Leon Draisaitl (1-1=2) and McDavid (1-1=2) each recorded two points. Skinner stopped 17-of-20 shots on goal for an .850 SV%.
Players to Watch
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 59 points (24-35=59) this season and owns an active six-game point streak (5-9=14) and has 35 points (16-19=35) and a plus-10 rating in his last 21 games played
- Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 12 PPGs and a career-high 28 goals this season and owns an active six-game point streak (7-6=13)
- Boldy has 11 points (4-7=11) in his last seven games
- McDavid (21-64=85) leads the NHL in assists and owns 14 assists in his last 5 games
- Since Jan. 23, he leads the NHL in scoring with 26 points (5-21=26) in 11 games
- Bouchard (14-39=53) has 53 points in 53 games, is third on Edmonton in assists and points and owns nine points (3-6=9) over his last 5 games
- Draisaitl (27-41=68) is second on the Oilers in scoring and has eight points (3-5=8) in five games
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed F Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and assigned F Adam Beckman to Iowa (2/15).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Pat Maroon
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin collected 161 points (79-82=161) and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons (1997-01)
- F Pat Maroon recorded 86 points (4937=86) in 154 games in parts of three seasons with the Oilers (2015-18)
Fast Facts
- The Wild’s 28 road wins, 61 wins and 132 points against the Oilers are its most against any team
- Minnesota is 23-9-1 in the last 33 games against Edmonton
- The Wild is 17-5-0 in its last 22 games in Edmonton, including an eight-game win streak (2/21/13-1/31/17) – the longest road win streak in team history
Game Notes
For more information on tonight's faceoff, check out the game notes below.