Preview: Wild at Oilers

Last Time Out

The Wild fell to the Winnipeg Jets, 6-3, on Tuesday (2/20) at Canada Life Centre. F Marco Rossi (2-0=2) led Minnesota with two goals, one on the power play. F Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) also had two points and a power-play goal. D Declan Chisholm recorded an assist in his first game against his former team. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24-of-29 shots faced (.828 SV%).

The Oilers fell to the Boston Bruins in overtime, 6-5, on Wednesday (2/21) at home. Forwards Warren Foegele (2-0=2), Zach Hyman (1-1=2) and Connor McDavid (0-2=2) and D Cody Ceci all led Edmonton with two points. Forwards Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry also scored for the Oilers. G Stuart Skinner made 30-of-36 saves (.833 SV%) in the loss.