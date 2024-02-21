Game Recap: Jets 6, Wild 3

Marco Rossi scored twice, and Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for the Wild (26-24-6), who had points in six straight (5-0-1). Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves.

“I thought we generated quite a bit. I think that we certainly should have had more goals than we did tonight,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Unfortunately, they didn’t go in. But I thought the chance generation, expected goals, chances for, (offensive) zone time, lots of those things were in our favor, but didn’t get in tonight, so I think we’ve got to bear down. The process to get to those chances was good, but when you get that many looks and you’re that attacking offensively, you’ve got to find a way to find it get to the back of the net.”

Vilardi gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:20 when Connor’s shot from the right circle went in off his skate at the left post.

Mason Appleton scored 14 seconds later to make it 2-0 with a shot from left circle that beat Fleury over his shoulder at 9:34.

“[Brossoit] made a lot of good saves 5-on-5,” Vilardi said. “We got the two power-play goals, but there were still some things. We weren’t great 5-on-5. Especially our line, we struggled tonight 5-on-5. But I think we were cleaner as a group. I thought our third line was really, really good tonight, especially against their top guys. Credit to [Adam Lowry, Appleton, and Nino Niederreiter].”

Connor extended it to 3-0 at 1:54 of the second when Vilardi’s saucer pass found him for a snap shot in the slot.

“We knew they had a lot of firepower, so when you get up that early, it’s a long game,” Brossoit said. “I thought we did a great job of weathering the storm in the second because they did have a pretty good push. And then closed it up in the third.”