Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

This Season on Wild vs. Ducks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Anaheim (11/8).

LWKirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with three points (2-1=3). D Brock Faber (0-2=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) each added two points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild.

C Robby Fabbri (1-0=1) and C Mason McTavish (1-0=1) each scored for Anaheim. G Lukas Dostal saved 26-of-31 shots faced for the Ducks.