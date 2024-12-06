Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the road again, embarking on a three-game road trip beginning tonight in Anaheim. The Wild is coming

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 17-4-4, 38 points, 1st in Central Division

Ducks Record: 10-11-3, 23 points, 8th in Pacific Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 47-32-7 (24-19-1 at Anaheim)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
ANA
MIN
Power Play
15.5%
19.4%
Penalty Kill
75.8%
73.3%
Faceoff
41.8%
49.0%
Goals For / Games Played
2.50
3.20
Goals Against / Games Played
2.96
2.32

This Season on Wild vs. Ducks

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-2, in Anaheim (11/8).

LWKirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with three points (2-1=3). D Brock Faber (0-2=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) each added two points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 33-of-35 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild.

C Robby Fabbri (1-0=1) and C Mason McTavish (1-0=1) each scored for Anaheim. G Lukas Dostal saved 26-of-31 shots faced for the Ducks.

Wild Leaders Against Ducks

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 28 points (8- 20=28) in 33 career games vs. Anaheim
  • Kaprizov owns 20 points (9- 11=20) in 18 games
  • C Ryan Hartman (9-8=17 in 27 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (7-10=17 in 30 games) both have 17 points.

Ducks Leaders Against Wild

  • D Cam Fowler (8-7=15) leads Anaheim with 15 points in 46 career games vs. Minnesota
  • C Ryan Strome has 11 points (2-9=11) in 25 games
  • RW Frank Vatrano has 10 points (3-7=10) in 14 games

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
  • Ducks Assistant Coach Tim Army spent five seasons (2018-23) as the Iowa Wild (AHL) Head Coach, with a record of 157-115-45 in 317 games
  • D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota won 13 consecutive games, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history, from 1/20/21 to 12/21/22
  • The Wild is 15-2-0 in the last 17 games against Anaheim
  • The Wild is 11-2-0 in its last 13 games at Honda Center, outscoring Anaheim, 43-20
  • Minnesota was swept by Anaheim in the 2003 Western Conference Final and lost 4-1 in the 2007 First Round

For more information on tonight's match-up, check out the game notes below.

