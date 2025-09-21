SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to your living rooms, family rooms and man caves again, as the Wild hits the road to challenge the Jets in Winnipeg. The Wild kicks off the preseason in Canada today, heading to Dallas on Tuesday before returning to Grand Casino Arena for the first home match-up of the preseason against the Stars.
Game Preview: Wild at Jets
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, September 21st at 4:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg, Manitoba)
- Watch: NHL Network
- Listen: KFAN+ 96.7 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Jets
2024-25 Series Record: 0-2-1
All-Time Wild Record: 48-32-7 (23-13-6 at Xcel Energy Center)
Last Season on Wild vs. Jets
Minnesota went 0-2-1 vs. Winnipeg. The Jets won the series-opening game, 2-1, in overtime at Canada Life Centre (10/13), the second contest, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/25) and the series finale, 5-0, in Winnipeg (12/21).
D Jake Middleton led the Wild with two points (2-0=2). D Brock Faber (0-1=1), LW Marcus Johansson (0-1=1) and C Marco Rossi (0-1=1) each had an assist. G Filip Gustavsson went 0-1-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .924 SV% in two starts. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-24 shots faced in the third game.
RW Cole Perfetti (1-3=4) and D Neal Pionk (1-3=4) led Winnipeg with four points. RW Alex Iafallo (2-1=3), LW Kyle Connor (1-2=3), C Adam Lowry (1-2=3) and C Mark Scheifele (1-2=3) all had three points. G Connor Hellebuyck went 3-0-0 with a 0.66 GAA, a .978 SV% and one shutout while starting all three games for the Jets.
Wild Leaders Against Jets
- Johansson (5-21=26 in 39 games) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (13-13=26 in 35 games) each have 26 career points vs. Winnipeg
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (11-13=24) in 29 games
- LW Marcus Foligno has 21 points (11-10=21) in 35 games
Jets Leaders Against Wild
- C Jonathan Toews leads the Jets with 52 points (18-34=52) in 53 career games vs. the Wild
- Scheifele owns 34 points (14-20=34) in 44 games against Minnesota
- Connor owns 26 points (10-16=25) in 26 games
- D Josh Morrisey owns 17 points (2-15=17) in 30 games
Recent Transactions
09/05/25
Signed F Brett Leason to a professional tryout agreement
08/22/25
Signed C Marco Rossi to a three-year contract.
08/11/25
Signed D Jack Johnson to a professional tryout agreement
Connections
- Wild D Zach Bogosian tallied 127 points (40-87=127 in 393 games in parts of seven seasons (2008-15) with the Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets
- RW Nino Niederreiter collected 228 points (110-118=228) in 434 games in parts of six seasons with the Wild
- D Dylan Samberg is from Saginaw and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-20)
- D Neal Pionk was raised in Hermantown and played two seasons (2015-17) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
- C Mason Shaw skated in 82 games and collected 20 points (8-12=20) in parts of three seasons (2021-24) win Minnesota
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 10-6-0 in the last 16 contests vs. the Jets at Grand Casino Arena
- Minnesota’s sweep of the Jets in 2018-19 (5-0-0) marked the third time in franchise history Minnesota swept a season series of more than four games: 5-0-0 vs. Chicago (2015-16) and 6-0-0 vs. Edmonton (2010-11)
- The Wild fell, 4-1, in its first-ever postseason meeting against the Jets in the 2018 First Round
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.