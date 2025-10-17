Game Preview: Wild at Capitals

Last Season on Wild vs. Capitals

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Washington. The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-3, in a shootout at Capital One Arena (1/2) and completed the season sweep with a 4-2 win in Saint Paul (3/27).

LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2), C Freddy Gaudreau (2-0=2), C Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (1- 1=2) all had two points. G Marc-André Fleury saved 28-of-31 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild in the first meeting. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 28- of-30 shots faced in the second meeting.

D Martin Fehervary (1-0=1), LW Alex Ovechkin (1-0=1), RW Tom Wilson (1-0=1), LW Brandon Duhaime (1- 0=1) and D Matt Roy (1-0=1) all scored for the Capitals. G Charlie Lindgren went 0-1-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .887 SV% in two starts.