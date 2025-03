VANCOUVER, B.C. -- The Wild will hit the ice at Rogers Arena in Vancouver tonight, completing the second stop in a two-game trip to the West Coast.

Ahead of the trade deadline, the moves from the Wild front office have been minimal with only one trade in the final 24-hours of trading. Last night, the Wild acquired F Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Marat Khusnutdinov and F Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, originally acquired from Boston.