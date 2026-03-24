Game Preview: Wild at Lightning

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By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the road tonight, heading South to Florida for a warm-weather week of hockey starting in Tampa Bay tonight. The Wild arrives in Tampa fresh off of a 2-1 overtime win against the Stars on Saturday in Saint Paul.

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Tuesday, March 24th at 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Where: Benchmark International Arena (Tampa, Florida)
  • Stream: TNT/truTV/MAX
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild at Lightning

Wild Record: 40-19-12

Lightning Record: 43-21-5

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 23-10-4 (7-7-4 at Tampa Bay)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
TBL
MIN
Power Play
22.0%
24.6%
Penalty Kill
82.3%
79.6%
Faceoff
47.5%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.58
3.23
Goals Against / Games Played
2.75
2.77

Last Time Out

DAL at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Lightning

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-1, in St. Paul (3/3).

LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with three assists. D Brock Faber (1-1=2), D Quinn Hughes (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) each had two points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 24-of-25 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

RW Nikita Kucherov scored the Lightning’s lone goal, assisted by C Jake Guentzel and C Brayden Point. G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17-21 shots faced for Tampa Bay.

Lightning Leaders Against Stars

  • LW Nick Foligno leads Minnesota with 24 points (12-12=24) in 52 career games against Tampa Bay
  • LW Marcus Johansson has 23 points (8-15=23) in 44 career games
  • Zuccarello has 20 points (7-13=20) in 28 matches
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 17 points (11-6=17) in 25 games

Lightning Leaders Against Wild

  • RW Corey Perry leads Tampa Bay with 46 points (25-21=46) in 59 career games against the Wild
  • Kucherov owns 20 points (10-10=19) in 20 games
  • D Ryan McDonagh owns 18 points (4-14=18) in 24 career game
  • LW Jake Guentzel owns 16 points (6-10=16) in 15 games

Recent Transactions

3/17/26

Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa

3/6/26

Acquired F Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for D David Jiříček

Acquired F Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations

Traded F Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations

3/5/26

Acquired D Jeff Petry from Florida in exchange for seventh round pick in 2026 NHL Draft

3/4/26

Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa

3/3/26

Activated D Jonas Brodin from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Tyler Pitlick and D Matt Kiersted to Iowa

Acquired F Michael McCarron from Nashville in exchange for a second-round pick in 2028 NHL Draft

View all transactions

On the Mend

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower (three games missed)

Marcus Foligno: lower body (11 games missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower body (two games missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • D Zach Bogosian collected 15 points (4-11=15) in 106 games over parts of four seasons (2019-20, 2021-24) with the Lightning and was a member of Tampa Bay’s 2020 Stanley Cup Championship team
  • LW Jake Guentzel played two seasons (2010-12) at Hill-Murray High School
  • Lightning CEO Steve Griggs spent eight years as Vice President of Sales and Service for the Wild
  • McDonagh is from Saint Paul

Fast Facts

  • The Wild owns a .676 all-time point percentage (23-10-4) against Tampa Bay, the best of any active franchise
  • Minnesota is 10-3-1 in its last 13 games against Tampa Bay
  • The Wild recorded a 10-game win streak vs. the Lightning in Saint Paul (11/28/11 to 1/4/24)
  • Minnesota earned its first-ever franchise win, 6-5, against Tampa Bay at Grand Casino Arena (10/18/00)

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.24 MIN at TBL Game Notes
- 0.76 MB
Download 3.24 MIN at TBL Game Notes

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