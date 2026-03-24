TAMPA, Fla. -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the road tonight, heading South to Florida for a warm-weather week of hockey starting in Tampa Bay tonight. The Wild arrives in Tampa fresh off of a 2-1 overtime win against the Stars on Saturday in Saint Paul.
Game Preview: Wild at Lightning
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, March 24th at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Benchmark International Arena (Tampa, Florida)
- Stream: TNT/truTV/MAX
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Lightning
Wild Record: 40-19-12
Lightning Record: 43-21-5
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 23-10-4 (7-7-4 at Tampa Bay)
Match-up Stats
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Team Stats
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TBL
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MIN
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Power Play
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22.0%
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24.6%
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Penalty Kill
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82.3%
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79.6%
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Faceoff
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47.5%
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46.7%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.58
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3.23
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.75
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2.77
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Lightning
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-1, in St. Paul (3/3).
LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with three assists. D Brock Faber (1-1=2), D Quinn Hughes (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) each had two points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 24-of-25 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.
RW Nikita Kucherov scored the Lightning’s lone goal, assisted by C Jake Guentzel and C Brayden Point. G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17-21 shots faced for Tampa Bay.
Lightning Leaders Against Stars
- LW Nick Foligno leads Minnesota with 24 points (12-12=24) in 52 career games against Tampa Bay
- LW Marcus Johansson has 23 points (8-15=23) in 44 career games
- Zuccarello has 20 points (7-13=20) in 28 matches
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 17 points (11-6=17) in 25 games
Lightning Leaders Against Wild
- RW Corey Perry leads Tampa Bay with 46 points (25-21=46) in 59 career games against the Wild
- Kucherov owns 20 points (10-10=19) in 20 games
- D Ryan McDonagh owns 18 points (4-14=18) in 24 career game
- LW Jake Guentzel owns 16 points (6-10=16) in 15 games
Recent Transactions
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3/17/26
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Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
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3/6/26
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Acquired F Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for D David Jiříček
Acquired F Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations
Traded F Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations
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3/5/26
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Acquired D Jeff Petry from Florida in exchange for seventh round pick in 2026 NHL Draft
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3/4/26
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Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa
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3/3/26
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Activated D Jonas Brodin from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Tyler Pitlick and D Matt Kiersted to Iowa
Acquired F Michael McCarron from Nashville in exchange for a second-round pick in 2028 NHL Draft
On the Mend
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower (three games missed)
Marcus Foligno: lower body (11 games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower body (two games missed)
Connections
- D Zach Bogosian collected 15 points (4-11=15) in 106 games over parts of four seasons (2019-20, 2021-24) with the Lightning and was a member of Tampa Bay’s 2020 Stanley Cup Championship team
- LW Jake Guentzel played two seasons (2010-12) at Hill-Murray High School
- Lightning CEO Steve Griggs spent eight years as Vice President of Sales and Service for the Wild
- McDonagh is from Saint Paul
Fast Facts
- The Wild owns a .676 all-time point percentage (23-10-4) against Tampa Bay, the best of any active franchise
- Minnesota is 10-3-1 in its last 13 games against Tampa Bay
- The Wild recorded a 10-game win streak vs. the Lightning in Saint Paul (11/28/11 to 1/4/24)
- Minnesota earned its first-ever franchise win, 6-5, against Tampa Bay at Grand Casino Arena (10/18/00)
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.