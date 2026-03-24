Game Preview: Wild at Lightning

This Season on Wild vs. Lightning

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-1, in St. Paul (3/3).

LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with three assists. D Brock Faber (1-1=2), D Quinn Hughes (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) each had two points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 24-of-25 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

RW Nikita Kucherov scored the Lightning’s lone goal, assisted by C Jake Guentzel and C Brayden Point. G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17-21 shots faced for Tampa Bay.