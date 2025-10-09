Game Preview: Wild at Blues

2526SeasonOpener_2568x1444
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. -- The Minnesota Wild kicks off the 2025-26 season tonight, venturing to St. Louis to challenge the Blues in a Midwest showdown.

The team is entering the season with multiple players out due to injury, with RW Mats Zuccarello and C Nico Sturm both projected to miss tonight's match. D Jonas Brodin remains questionable for this evening and has not been ruled out, per Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

What You Missed This Summer on Wild Hockey

Info for Tonight's Game:

2024-25 Series Record: 3-1-0

All-Time Wild Record: 44-35-21 (17-20-12 at St. Louis)

Last Season on Wild vs. Blues

Minnesota went 3-1-0 vs. St. Louis. The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Enterprise Center (10/15), the second contest, 4-2, in St. Louis (11/19) and the third contest, 6-4, in Saint Paul (1/7). St. Louis won the final meeting, 5-1, at Grand Casino Arena (3/15).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (2- 2=4), C Ryan Hartman (2-2=4) and D Jake Middleton (2-2=4) led Minnesota with four points each. Brodin (1-2=3), LW Marcus Johansson (1-2=3) and Zuccarello (0-3=3) each had three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-1-0 with a 3.24 GAA and .887 SV%, while also scoring the first goal of his hockey career, a power-play goal in the first meeting, to become the first goaltender in franchise history to find the net. G Marc-André Fleury entered the third game in relief and saved all 15 shots faced to earn the victory.

RW Jordan Kyrou led St. Louis with five points (4-1=5), including a hat trick in the series finale. RW Pavel Buchnevich (1-3=4) and C Robert Thomas (1-3=4) had four points each, G Jordan Binnington started three contests for the Blues, going 0-3-0 with a 3.75 GAA and a .859 SV%. G Joel Hofer stopped 17-of-18 shots faced to earn the win in the final game.

Filip Gustavsson with a Spectacular Powerplay Goal from St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

Wild Leaders Against Blues

  • Zuccarello leads the Wild with 23 points (7-16=23) in 34 career games against St. Louis
  • Hartman owns 22 points (13-9=22) in 37 contests
  • Kaprizov (8-9=17 in 19 games) and Brodin (5-12=17 in 49 games) each have 17 points
  • D Jared Spurgeon has 16 points (4-12=16) in 53 games

Blues Leaders Against Wild

  • C Brayden Schenn leads St. Louis with 30 career points (11- 19=30) in 40 career games against the Wild
  • Kyrou has 26 points (15-11=26) in 23 games
  • D Justin Faulk owns 23 points (3-20=23) in 38 contests
  • Buchnevich owns 22 points (10-12=22) in 21 games

Recent Transactions

09/05/25
Signed F Brett Leason to a professional tryout agreement
08/22/25
Signed C Marco Rossi to a three-year contract.
08/11/25
Signed D Jack Johnson to a professional tryout agreement

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006-07
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko was selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by St. Louis and collected 553 points (262-291=553) in 644 games over a span of 11 seasons (2012-23). Tarasenko also recorded 60 points (41-19=60) in 90 Stanley Cup Playoff games with St. Louis, and won a Stanley Cup in 2019. He ranks fifth all-time on St. Louis in points and goals and is seventh in assists
  • Faulk is from South Saint Paul and played one season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2010-11)
  • C Nick Bjugstad is a Minneapolis native and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13). He tallied 30 points (13-17=30) in 101 games in two seasons with the Wild (2020-22)
  • C Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022-23

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 6-2-2 in its last 10 meetings against the Blues
  • The Wild has never swept a season series against the Blues
  • Minnesota topped St. Louis in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
  • The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

10.9 MIN at STL Game Notes
- 0.89 MB
Download 10.9 MIN at STL Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Announces Updates to Hockey Operations Staff

Wild on 7th - Episode 112: Vladimir Tarasenko and Bold Predictions with Joe O'Donnell

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Local Broadcast Schedule

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Hunter Haight From Iowa, Announces Opening Night Roster

Minnesota Wild and TRIA Orthopedics Announce "Skate It Forward on Hockey Day Minnesota"

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 27 Players

Minnesota Wild Signs Filip Gustavsson to a Five-year Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild Claims Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers From Columbus and Recalls Defenseman Matt Kiersted From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild at Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild Signs Kirill Kaprizov to an Eight-year Contract Extension

Tickets on Sale Now for Wild Foundation Gala on November 13

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 31 Players

Game Preview: Wild vs. Jets

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild Announces Fan Activities for 2025-26 Opening Night

Minnesota Wild Unveils 25th Anniversary Jersey and Theme Nights

Game Preview: Wild vs. Stars