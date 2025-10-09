Game Preview: Wild at Blues

Last Season on Wild vs. Blues

Minnesota went 3-1-0 vs. St. Louis. The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Enterprise Center (10/15), the second contest, 4-2, in St. Louis (11/19) and the third contest, 6-4, in Saint Paul (1/7). St. Louis won the final meeting, 5-1, at Grand Casino Arena (3/15).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (2- 2=4), C Ryan Hartman (2-2=4) and D Jake Middleton (2-2=4) led Minnesota with four points each. Brodin (1-2=3), LW Marcus Johansson (1-2=3) and Zuccarello (0-3=3) each had three points. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-1-0 with a 3.24 GAA and .887 SV%, while also scoring the first goal of his hockey career, a power-play goal in the first meeting, to become the first goaltender in franchise history to find the net. G Marc-André Fleury entered the third game in relief and saved all 15 shots faced to earn the victory.

RW Jordan Kyrou led St. Louis with five points (4-1=5), including a hat trick in the series finale. RW Pavel Buchnevich (1-3=4) and C Robert Thomas (1-3=4) had four points each, G Jordan Binnington started three contests for the Blues, going 0-3-0 with a 3.75 GAA and a .859 SV%. G Joel Hofer stopped 17-of-18 shots faced to earn the win in the final game.