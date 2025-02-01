Preview: Wild at Ottawa Senators

Last Time Out

The Wild earned a shutout against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night, with G Marc-André Fleury securing the shutout in his likely last appearance in his hometown. LW Liam Öhgren opened the scoring for Minnesota, assisted by C Freddy Gaudreau and RW Yakov Trenin. C Marco Rossi scored the next Wild goal, bringing the score to 2-0 in the second period, assisted by LW Marcus Foligno and RW Ryan Hartman. C Devin Shore netted his first goal of the season next, assisted by Rossi. Gaudreau found the back of an empty net late in the third to cement the Wild win, assisted by Trenin and D Jared Spurgeon. Fleury saved all 19 shots on goal in the win.