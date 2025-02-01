OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- The Wild made the short trip from Montreal to Ottawa following Thursday night's shutout win over the Canadiens. Tonight, the Wild will do battle against the Senators, hoping to come out of this trial victorious.
Preview: Wild at Ottawa Senators
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, February 1st at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Senators
Wild Record: 31-17-4, 66 points, 2nd in Central Division
Senators Record: 27-20-4, 58 points, 3rd in Atlantic Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 16-11-5 (7-5-3 at Ottawa)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
OTT
MIN
Power Play
22.7%
19.8%
Penalty Kill
78.4%
70.6%
Faceoff
52.0%
47.5%
Goals For / Games Played
2.76
2.94
Goals Against / Games Played
2.73
2.77
Last Time Out
The Wild earned a shutout against the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night, with G Marc-André Fleury securing the shutout in his likely last appearance in his hometown. LW Liam Öhgren opened the scoring for Minnesota, assisted by C Freddy Gaudreau and RW Yakov Trenin. C Marco Rossi scored the next Wild goal, bringing the score to 2-0 in the second period, assisted by LW Marcus Foligno and RW Ryan Hartman. C Devin Shore netted his first goal of the season next, assisted by Rossi. Gaudreau found the back of an empty net late in the third to cement the Wild win, assisted by Trenin and D Jared Spurgeon. Fleury saved all 19 shots on goal in the win.
This Season on Wild vs. Senators
Ottawa won the series-opening game, 3-1, in St. Paul (11/29).
C Frederick Gaudreau (1-0=1) scored the Wild’s lone goal, assisted by D Declan Chisholm (0-1=1) and LW Marcus Foligno (0-1=1). G Filip Gustavsson stopped 34-of-36 shots faced for Minnesota.
RW Claude Giroux (1-0=1), C Ridley Greig (1-0=1) and C Josh Norris (1-0=1) scored for the Senators. G Leevi Merilainen saved 30-of-31 shots faced to earn the win for Ottawa.
Wild Leaders Against Senators
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 18 points (7- 11=18) in 21 career matches vs. Ottawa
- LW Marcus Johansson (5-6=11, in 34 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (5-6=11, in 19 games) have 11 points each
- D Jonas Brodin (2-7=9 in 21 games) and Foligno (5-4=9 in 31 games) each own nine points
Senators Leaders Against Wild
- LW David Perron leads Ottawa with 40 points (17- 23=40) in 49 career games against Minnesota
- Giroux has 14 points (6-8=14) in 21 games
- C Nick Cousins owns 10 points (3-7=10) in 18 games
- D Travis Harmonic has eight points (2-6=8) in 23 contests
Recent Transactions
1/29/25
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
1/28/25
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve
1/24/25
Activated F Kirill Kaprizov and D Jared Spurgeon from Injured Reserve
1/23/25
Reassigned D David Jiricek to Iowa
1/22/25
Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce to Iowa
1/19/25
Reassigned G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (11 games missed)
Marcus Johansson: concussion (seven game missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (two game missed)
Connections
- Gustavsson went 10-13-3 with a 3.12 GAA and a .905 SV% in 27 games in two seasons with Ottawa (2020-22)
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano spent five seasons as Associate Coach for Ottawa (2019- 24)
- Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan recorded six points (1- 5=6) in 20 games with Ottawa in 2020-21
- D Nick Jensen is from Rogers and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2010-13)
- Ottawa assistant coach Mike Yeo spent five seasons (2011-16) as Head Coach for Minnesota, with a record of 173-132-44, and led Minnesota to three Stanley Cup Playoff appearances (2013, 2014, 2015)
Fast Facts
- The Wild has won eight of its last 10 meetings at Xcel Energy Center (8-2-0) and five of its last seven games in Ottawa (5-1-1)
- Minnesota has earned points in 13 of its last 15 contests against Ottawa (12-2-1) dating back to Nov. 13, 2016
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.