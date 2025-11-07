Game Preview: Wild at Islanders

Last Season on Wild vs. Islanders

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against the Islanders. The Wild defeated the Islanders, 6-3, in the series-opening game in Saint Paul (2/8) and the Islanders earned a 3-1 win in the series finale at UBS Arena (4/4).

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with three points (2-1=3). D Jared Spurgeon notched two assists (0-2=2). G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 3.08 GAA and a .903 SV%.

RW Maxim Tysplakov led the Islanders with three points (0- 3=3). C Brock Nelson (1-1=2), C Kyle Palmieri (1-1=2) and D Noah Dobson (1-1=2) each had two points. G Ilya Sorokin went 1-1-0 with a 3.02 GAA and a .900 SV%.