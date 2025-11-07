ELMONT, N.Y. -- The Minnesota Wild headed north last night following the 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday night. Tonight, the Wild takes on the Islanders in the second game of a tough East Coast back-to-back.
Game Preview: Wild at Islanders
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, November 7th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: UBS Arena (Elmont, New York)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
Wild Record: 5-7-3
Islanders Record: 6-5-2
2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 21-12-2 (9-8-0 at New York Islanders)
Team Stats
NYI
MIN
Power Play
15.2%
31.6%
Penalty Kill
77.3%
66.8%
Faceoff
52.2%
47.8%
Goals For / Games Played
3.31
2.80
Goals Against / Games Played
3.38
3.67
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Islanders
Minnesota went 1-1-0 against the Islanders. The Wild defeated the Islanders, 6-3, in the series-opening game in Saint Paul (2/8) and the Islanders earned a 3-1 win in the series finale at UBS Arena (4/4).
LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with three points (2-1=3). D Jared Spurgeon notched two assists (0-2=2). G Filip Gustavsson went 1-1-0 with a 3.08 GAA and a .903 SV%.
RW Maxim Tysplakov led the Islanders with three points (0- 3=3). C Brock Nelson (1-1=2), C Kyle Palmieri (1-1=2) and D Noah Dobson (1-1=2) each had two points. G Ilya Sorokin went 1-1-0 with a 3.02 GAA and a .900 SV%.
Wild Leaders Against Islanders
- LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 24 points (3- 21=24) in 42 career games against the Islanders
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 21 points (6-15=21) in 40 matches
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 19 points (11-8=19) in 23 games
- C Joel Eriksson Ek (5-5=10, in 11 games) and Spurgeon (3-7=10, in 20 games) own 10 points each
Islanders Leaders Against Wild
- Palmieri leads the Islanders with 15 points (6-9=15) in 24 career games against the Wild
- C Bo Horvat owns 14 points (9-5=14) in 25 matches
- LW Anders Lee has 13 points (7-6=13) in 20 contests
- D Tony DeAngelo has 12 points (2-10=12) in 13 matches
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin tallied 80 points (39-41=80) and 128 PIM in 142 games with the Islanders in two seasons (2007-09)
- Spurgeon was drafted by New York in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Draft (156th overall)
- Minnesota Assistant Coach Jack Capuano served as Head Coach of the Islanders for parts of seven seasons (2010-17)
- Lee hails from Edina and played high school hockey at Edina and St. Thomas Academy
Fast Facts
- The Wild won seven consecutive games against the Islanders (11/7/21-2/8/25) and is 10-3-1 in the last 15 meetings overall
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.