Game Preview: Wild at Panthers

This Season on Wild vs. Panthers

The Panthers won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (1/24).

LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points each. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 30-of-34 shots faced.

LW Brad Marchand led Florida with three points (2-1=3). C Sam Reinhart (1-1=2), LW Matthew Tkachuk (0-2=2) and C Carter Verhaeghe (0-2=2) each posted two points. G Sergei Bobrovsky saved 18-of-21 shots faced to earn the win for Florida.