Game Preview: Wild at Stars

This Season on Wild vs. Stars

Dallas won the series-opening game, 5-2, at American Airlines Center (10/14) before Minnesota won the second game, 5-2, at Grand Casino Arena (12/11) and the third contest, 2-1, in overtime in St. Paul (3/21).

LW Matt Boldy (2-2=4) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (1-3=4) lead the Wild with four points each in the series. LW Kirill Kaprizov has three points (1-2=3). G Filip Gustavsson is 2-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and an .915 SV% in starting all three games.

D Miro Heiskanen (1-3=4) leads the Stars with four points (1-2=3). C Wyatt Johnston (1-2=3), C Roope Hintz (1-2=3), D Esa Lindell (1-2=3), and LW Jason Robertson (2-1=3) each own three points in the series. G Jake Oettinger is 1-1-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .929 SV% in starting all three games.