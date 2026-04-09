DALLAS, Tex. -- The Minnesota Wild is in Dallas, ready to face off against the Stars in the final regular season match between the two teams. Minnesota and Dallas will face one another in the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs as both teams fight tooth-and-nail for Home Ice advantage in the series.
Game Preview: Wild at Stars
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, April 9th at 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)
- Stream: ESPN+/Hulu
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Stars
Wild Record: 45-21-12
Stars Record: 46-20-12
2025-26 Series Record: 2-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 41-43-13 (14-27-8 at Dallas)
Match-up Stats
|
Team Stats
|
DAL
|
MIN
|
Power Play
|
28.7%
|
24.8%
|
Penalty Kill
|
80.8%
|
79.1%
|
Faceoff
|
51.7%
|
46.6%
|
Goals For / Games Played
|
3.29
|
3.29
|
Goals Against / Games Played
|
2.69
|
2.82
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Stars
Dallas won the series-opening game, 5-2, at American Airlines Center (10/14) before Minnesota won the second game, 5-2, at Grand Casino Arena (12/11) and the third contest, 2-1, in overtime in St. Paul (3/21).
LW Matt Boldy (2-2=4) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (1-3=4) lead the Wild with four points each in the series. LW Kirill Kaprizov has three points (1-2=3). G Filip Gustavsson is 2-1-0 with a 1.99 GAA and an .915 SV% in starting all three games.
D Miro Heiskanen (1-3=4) leads the Stars with four points (1-2=3). C Wyatt Johnston (1-2=3), C Roope Hintz (1-2=3), D Esa Lindell (1-2=3), and LW Jason Robertson (2-1=3) each own three points in the series. G Jake Oettinger is 1-1-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .929 SV% in starting all three games.
Wild Leaders Against Stars
- Tarasenko leads the Wild with 34 points (21-13=34) in 39 career games against Dallas
- D Jared Spurgeon (6-18=24 in 50 contests) and RW Mats Zuccarello (5-19=24 in 30 games) each own 24 points
- F Nick Foligno has 21 points (3-18=21) in 38 games
Stars Leaders Against Wild
- LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20-30=50) in 61 career games vs. Minnesota
- RW Mikko Rantanen owns 42 points (16-26=42) in 41 games
- C Matt Duchene has 42 points (14-28=42) in 62 career games
- Hintz owns 24 points (10-14=24) in 25 games
Recent Transactions
|
4/6/26
|
Signed F Charlie Stramel to a three-year entry-level contract starting with 2026-27 season
Signed D Viking Gustafsson Nyberg to an amateur tryout and assigned him to Iowa
|
3/27/26
|
Assigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
|
3/24/26
|
Assigned G Chase Wutzke to Iowa (AHL)
|
3/17/26
|
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
|
3/6/26
|
Acquired F Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for D David Jiříček
Acquired F Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations
Traded F Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations
Connections
- Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
- Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
- Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
- Oettinger is from Lakeville
- C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)
Fast Facts
- The Wild has won four out of the last six meetings overall (since 12/27/24), including three overtime victories
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.