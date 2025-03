DALLAS, Texas -- The Minnesota Wild hit the road to take on the Dallas Stars after completing a seven game homestand Saturday afternoon.

Minnesota looks to break the current season series tie as they carry a three game win streak into this matchup against a Central Division rival. As the Wild heads back out on the road they are currently second in the NHL with 47 road points (22-10-3) and a .671 road point percentage while ranking third with 22 road wins.