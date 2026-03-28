Game Preview: Wild at Bruins

This Season on Wild vs. Bruins

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 6-2, at Grand Casino Arena (12/14).

C Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) led the Wild with three points each. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and D Brock Faber (0-2=2) each posted two points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 29-of-31 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

D Andrew Peeke and and C Alex Steeves both scored for Boston. G Jeremy Swayman stopped 25-of-31 shots faced for the Bruins.