BOSTON, Mass. -- The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Bruins tonight in Boston, after defeating the Panthers 3-2 in Florida on Thursday night.
Game Preview: Wild at Bruins
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, March 28th at 4:00 p.m. CT
- Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts)
- Stream: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Bruins
Wild Record: 41-20-12
Bruins Record: 40-24-8
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 20-10-5 (10-5-2 at Boston)
Match-up Stats
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Team Stats
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BOS
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MIN
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Power Play
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23.5%
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24.9%
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Penalty Kill
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76.8%
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78.5%
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Faceoff
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52.5%
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46.9%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.29
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3.22
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Goals Against / Games Played
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3.07
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2.81
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Bruins
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 6-2, at Grand Casino Arena (12/14).
C Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) led the Wild with three points each. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and D Brock Faber (0-2=2) each posted two points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 29-of-31 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.
D Andrew Peeke and and C Alex Steeves both scored for Boston. G Jeremy Swayman stopped 25-of-31 shots faced for the Bruins.
Wild Leaders Against Bruins
- LW Nick Foligno leads the Wild with 26 points (10-16=26) in 54 career games against Boston
- RW Marcus Johansson has 22 points (9-13=22) in 36 games
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 16 points (3-13=16) in 24 games
- RW Vladamir Tarasenko has 15 points (6-9=15) in 21 games
Bruins Leaders Against Wild
- C Elias Lindholm has 19 points (5-14=19) in 27 career games vs. the Wild
- RW David Pastrnak (8-7=15 in 17 games) and RW Viktor Arvidsson (6-9=15 in 27 games) have 15 points each
- D Hampus Lindholm owns 13 points (3-10=13) in 29 games
Recent Transactions
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3/27/26
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Assigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
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3/24/26
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Assigned G Chase Wutzke to Iowa (AHL)
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3/17/26
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Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
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3/6/26
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Acquired F Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for D David Jiříček
Acquired F Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations
Traded F Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations
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3/5/26
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Acquired D Jeff Petry from Florida in exchange for seventh round pick in 2026 NHL Draft
Connections
- Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 142 games in two seasons (2000-02) with Boston, collecting 129 points (69-60=129) and 213 PIM
- Wild Head Coach John Hynes played forward at Boston University (1993-97) and helped the Terriers advance to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances and win the 1995 NCAA championship
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano played two games with the Bruins in 1991-92
- Minnesota Assistant General Manager Michael Murray is from Dover, Mass.
- Minnesota Assistant General Manager Chris Kelleher is from Belmont, Mass., and played four seasons (1994-98) at Boston University and in one game for the Bruins during the 2001-02 season
- Johansson recorded three points (1-2=3) in 10 regular season games and 11 points (4-7=11) in 22 Stanley Cup playoff games with Boston in 2018-19
- Nick Foligno collected 39 points (12-27=39) in 124 games across two seasons (2021-23) with the Bruins
- LW Matt Boldy was born in Milford, Mass., and played two seasons (2019-21) at Boston College
- C Marat Khusnutdinov was selected by Minnesota in the second round (37th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and collected 11 points (3-8=11) in 73 games with the Wild (2023-25)
- C Casey Mittelstadt is from Eden Prairie and played one season at the University of Minnesota (2017-18)
- LW Alex Steeves was born in St. Paul
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has collected a point in seven of its last nine contests against Boston (6-2-1), including sweeping the season series in two of the past four seasons (2021-22, 2023-24)
- 10 of the 18 all-time games played in Saint Paul have been decided by one goal
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.