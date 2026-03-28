Game Preview: Wild at Bruins

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By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

BOSTON, Mass. -- The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Bruins tonight in Boston, after defeating the Panthers 3-2 in Florida on Thursday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 41-20-12

Bruins Record: 40-24-8

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 20-10-5 (10-5-2 at Boston)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
BOS
MIN
Power Play
23.5%
24.9%
Penalty Kill
76.8%
78.5%
Faceoff
52.5%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.29
3.22
Goals Against / Games Played
3.07
2.81

Last Time Out

MIN at FLA | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Bruins

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 6-2, at Grand Casino Arena (12/14).

C Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) led the Wild with three points each. LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and D Brock Faber (0-2=2) each posted two points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 29-of-31 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

D Andrew Peeke and and C Alex Steeves both scored for Boston. G Jeremy Swayman stopped 25-of-31 shots faced for the Bruins.

Wild Leaders Against Bruins

  • LW Nick Foligno leads the Wild with 26 points (10-16=26) in 54 career games against Boston
  • RW Marcus Johansson has 22 points (9-13=22) in 36 games
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 16 points (3-13=16) in 24 games
  • RW Vladamir Tarasenko has 15 points (6-9=15) in 21 games

Bruins Leaders Against Wild

  • C Elias Lindholm has 19 points (5-14=19) in 27 career games vs. the Wild
  • RW David Pastrnak (8-7=15 in 17 games) and RW Viktor Arvidsson (6-9=15 in 27 games) have 15 points each
  • D Hampus Lindholm owns 13 points (3-10=13) in 29 games

Recent Transactions

3/27/26

Assigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa

3/24/26

Assigned G Chase Wutzke to Iowa (AHL)

3/17/26

Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa

3/6/26

Acquired F Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for D David Jiříček

Acquired F Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations

Traded F Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations

3/5/26

Acquired D Jeff Petry from Florida in exchange for seventh round pick in 2026 NHL Draft

View all transactions

On the Mend

No current injury designations.

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 142 games in two seasons (2000-02) with Boston, collecting 129 points (69-60=129) and 213 PIM
  • Wild Head Coach John Hynes played forward at Boston University (1993-97) and helped the Terriers advance to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances and win the 1995 NCAA championship
  • Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano played two games with the Bruins in 1991-92
  • Minnesota Assistant General Manager Michael Murray is from Dover, Mass.
  • Minnesota Assistant General Manager Chris Kelleher is from Belmont, Mass., and played four seasons (1994-98) at Boston University and in one game for the Bruins during the 2001-02 season
  • Johansson recorded three points (1-2=3) in 10 regular season games and 11 points (4-7=11) in 22 Stanley Cup playoff games with Boston in 2018-19
  • Nick Foligno collected 39 points (12-27=39) in 124 games across two seasons (2021-23) with the Bruins
  • LW Matt Boldy was born in Milford, Mass., and played two seasons (2019-21) at Boston College
  • C Marat Khusnutdinov was selected by Minnesota in the second round (37th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and collected 11 points (3-8=11) in 73 games with the Wild (2023-25)
  • C Casey Mittelstadt is from Eden Prairie and played one season at the University of Minnesota (2017-18)
  • LW Alex Steeves was born in St. Paul

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has collected a point in seven of its last nine contests against Boston (6-2-1), including sweeping the season series in two of the past four seasons (2021-22, 2023-24)
  • 10 of the 18 all-time games played in Saint Paul have been decided by one goal

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.28 MIN at BOS Game Notes
- 0.78 MB
Download 3.28 MIN at BOS Game Notes

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