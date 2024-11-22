Down on the Farm: Milne’s Love of Hockey Fuels His Drive For NHL

Mikey Milne’s deep passion and love for the game of hockey began before he could talk.

Not long after his first birthday, his father, Jerry noticed something about his son’s reaction to the television when he would turn on a Canucks game at their Abbotsford, British Columbia home.

Mikey started to pull himself up and stand next to the TV in the family room. He would place his fingers on the screen and follow the puck, tracing along where it went—it only grew from there.

“When he was two years old and we were at a superstore where they had a setup of Tie Domi hockey gear,” explained Jerry Milne. “We bought the whole set and it was way too big. Every day he’d put that stuff on, grab a stick and just play around in the living room.”

“It's been my thing ever since I was young,” said Mikey Milne. “It's been my favorite thing in life. I love to watch it. I love to play it, street hockey or even mini sticks. It's kind of always been all about hockey.”