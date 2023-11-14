Down on the Farm: Iowa Coaches Create Melting Pot of Experience

McLean was a known name in Saint Paul, serving as an assistant to Minnesota’s Dean Evason over the previous three years. Dwyer spent the bulk of his playing, and his entire coaching career, within the Carolina Hurricanes organization. Simon was the head coach of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins over the last five years.

The 45-year-old McLean said the transition for the bench coaches to mesh was important to start. The trio bonded like super glue at their first Wild development camp in July.

“Our staff has been right on from day one of us getting together at development camp”, said McLean. “It was clear that we all enjoyed working together and being around each other. That certainly trickles into the professional part of things when you're on the bench.”

“You need to have a relationship away from the rink and that just bleeds into your relationship at the rink”, added Iowa Wild Assistant Coach Pat Dwyer. “It's very important and there's a reason why coaches that coach together become really good friends. Because you see each other at your most vulnerable moments.

“You're vulnerable and you share that. There are no secrets in that room and that builds special bonds that leads to the bench, knowing what each other is thinking. You kind of know what the next move is without even having to communicate anything.”

“We're all in this together making the same sacrifices”, added Iowa Wild Assistant Coach Ben Simon. “We're all in different parts of our career, but we all have a vested interest in this collectively as a group, but also as individuals.”