Down on the Farm: Shaw Inspiration in Return to Wild

He had broken through for the first time in his challenging hockey journey. A full season in the NHL after overcoming three surgically repaired ACLs in his past. But, that night at T-Mobile Arena, Shaw’s season came to close with his fourth ACL injury and the 25-year-old knew immediately.

“I've seen other people tear thier ACLs and they're able to skate off or walk off the field court, whatever it may be”, recalled Mason Shaw. “I remember with my all of my last three ones that I did,” but this one was different. “I felt like I took a bullet to the knee, like I was shot.

“And just knowing the feeling, it's almost like when it happens, everything just goes calm and still. And you're just like, ‘not again’ kind of thing.”

The injury marked the second time Shaw had torn his right ACL and fourth ACL surgery all together. It was the third time he had torn an ACL while a member of the Minnesota Wild organization, which drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

There is never a good time for something unfortunate to happen, and for Shaw, the fourth time around was likely the hardest.

“I had finally reached a point in my career where I was playing in the NHL”, explained Shaw. “I felt like I'd have a good foot in the door and had a good season with the Wild. The injury before playoffs was devastating.

“And also, just the magnitude of the injury. I did a lot to my knee that time. You know, I blew it up probably more than I ever have before.”

After surgery came the rehab.

“I dedicated all I could, you know, into this rehab process. I stayed in the Cities for the summer. There were a lot of days going to the rink where it's just me or me and the trainers for a long time.”

Shaw just grinded through it. The same way he learned from his blue-collar parents growing up in Wainwright, Alberta. Mason’s father Aaron was heavily involved in the gas and cattle business. This small-town mentality and family business is really where the fuel comes from that ignites the fire and hardworking mentality of Shaw.

“I'm just a carbon copy of where I come from and who I surround myself with back home and our livelihood and my parents”, Shaw said with a sense of pride. ”We’re all in the gas and in the cattle industry. There are some gritty things that you wake up every day to. Sometimes your body hurts or it's not always the most glorious of days or easy to get up some mornings. But just focused on some bright spots.”

One of the bright spots was Des Moines, Iowa. A place where Shaw has played the majority of his professional hockey career. It’s also been the site of multiple successful comebacks for the one-time Iowa Wild captain.

“I'm with a great group here” elaborated the Wild forward. “I mean, that's one thing that's been really nice for me is, I'm very familiar with the coaching staff, with the organization, and with the players here. It's been an easy transition for me to come to Iowa and try to find my game.”

Shaw would like to pick up where he left off in his professional ascension prior to the setback.

“Obviously, last year was amazing,” he says with a grin. “There were a lot of things that I can take from it by playing in the NHL last year. I know that's where I want to get back to and that's where I want to play.”

The energetic and determined Shaw responded the same way he did the three previous rehabs. The gritty forward pushed back with a resounding and inspirational form of resilience.

His teammates witness the process of him working diligently to get back. Forward Adam Beckman was drafted by Minnesota the following year after Shaw. He is well aware of the tribulations his teammate has worked to overcome, multiple times.

“It's remarkable, that he's gone through that,” explained Beckman. “But just to come back and continue to be the player and person he is, it’s inspirational for younger guys to see somebody do it. To see the adversity that he's facing and how he handles it, and how he continues to come back, you gain so much respect for him.”

It’s not just his own team. Shaw’s incredible story has been well documented and noted by opponents as well.

“A lot of players have come up and gave me a tap and just been really respectful for what I've gone through because I think everyone can kind of relate to as athletes of how hard it is to go through injuries.”

“It's emotional and it's uplifting”, said Iowa Wild Head Coach Brett McLean, who has known of Shaw’s journey having spent years with him in Iowa, as well as Minnesota. “It's just fantastic to see Shawsy out there. And then on the other side, from a hockey perspective, we're a different team with him playing for us. Just his swagger, his attitude, the physicality he plays with, the emotion he brings.”

According to McLean, Shaw has been motivational off the ice as well.

“The workouts in the gym are always better when Shawsy is in there,” said McLean. “Tunes are cranked and he's bringing guys into the end of the battle with him. That's one of his great traits that he brings.”

Shaw has not wasted much time in finding his game, scoring three goals in his first five games back. Based on his well-documented ability to overcome pretty much anything, it would not surprise me to see him make a return to Saint Paul in the near future.