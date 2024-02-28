Down on the Farm: Hunt Enjoying Dreamlike Season

The 65th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft spent the early years of his childhood developing his skating in Moosomin, Saskatchewan. The town is nestled roughly 13 miles from the Manitoba border and has a population of just over 2,700 residents. Normally, small towns do not have a lot of public amenities but Moosomin has a community ice rink that saw a lot of the young defender.

“There were a lot of benefits to me growing up in a small town,” explained Hunt. “That rink in Moosomin is always open. I think the small-town kids kind of have an advantage just always being on the ice. There was always free ice.”

Doug and Renee Hunt noticed Daemon’s passion and love for the game at a young age. His father helped bring him along.

“I grew up with my dad coaching me and both parents supporting me,” said Hunt. “But I think my dad had more influence on it. Whether it was a backyard rink in the winter or travel for summer hockey, he was always there for me. We would travel everywhere. I'm very grateful for that.”

From Moosomin, the Hunt family relocated to Brandon, Manitoba, when Daemon was heading into his seventh-grade year. In Brandon, his hockey career blossomed. Hunt progressed all the way to the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors.

The left-shot defenseman thrived in Moose Jaw, gaining interest from NHL teams approaching his draft year. Hunt’s NHL dream began taking a more defined path when Minnesota drafted him to the State of Hockey in 2020.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound blueliner joined Team Canada’s U21 team and won a gold medal at the 2021 World Juniors. Hunt wrapped up his junior career serving as the team’s captain and turned pro in 2022.

The Minnesota draft pick spent his entire rookie season playing for the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Des Moines. He learned a lot over 59 AHL games in 2022-23. His first professional season saw him score twice and collect 11 points. Hunt knew going into the 23-24 season there could be opportunity for him in Saint Paul.

Despite a small injury setback deep into training camp, Daemon earned his chance in late October. Minnesota recalled Hunt from Iowa, setting up his NHL debut at Washington on October 27. He logged 4:12 of ice time and relished every moment of it.

“Everybody says it’s like a dream come true. And it is, you know,” explained the young defenseman. “You're a bit starstruck. I got to experience that feeling firsthand. I had a lot of nerves, going up against a guy like Ovechkin. I pretty much grew up playing video games with and idolizing those types of players.”

The biggest reward was the presence of his parents, Doug and Renee, taking in their son’s NHL debut at Capital One Arena.

“I think for my NHL debut, I just tried to enjoy the moment,” added Hunt. “I really wanted to play to the best of my abilities. I thought of my parents. How they put a lot of their money and time into me. I think that was like a reward for them in a way. Just for them to see their son play in the NHL.

“I just tried to play hard, fast. I didn't play a ton that game, but honestly, I wasn't too concerned about that. It's just getting to play in the NHL and get a feel for it.”

Hunt mentioned one of the best parts of his season has been spending time with Minnesota’s legendary goaltender and future hall of famer, Marc-Andre Fleury, who has enjoyed so many well-deserved celebrations over the season.

“Playing with him, for me, it's actually been incredible,” Hunt described. “I got to be part of his record-tying game in Columbus. Just being around Flower, I think it's been very surreal.

“All of my buddies are huge Flower fans and have been asking me so many questions about him. But just being a part of what Flower has been able to do. I think I was a one-year-old when he entered the NHL. So for him to keep doing it, it's just unbelievable.

“To put it in perspective, I don't think anyone can ever do it again. Honestly, you look at him and it's like he's a young kid still. It's pretty amazing. “

Daemon Hunt’s mindset and outlook on his development reveals a calm and mature approach to his game and NHL career. This is something that separates the 21-year-old from most prospects his age.

“He mentioned to me earlier on this year that he feels like he's figured out how he needs to play in pro hockey to have success,” said Iowa Wild Head Coach Brett McLean. “That's a good comment to hear from a young player in that when they start to understand what they need to do to be successful each and every night. Just through that it seems like he's really settled in and has obviously had a very strong season both for Minnesota and for us.

“I like that he's his own man” added the AHL bench boss. “He knows who he is and what his values are. He shows up every day and plays with those attributes. There's no question he is mature for his age, not only physically, but also emotionally and mentally.”

Hunt’s recognition of his NHL development and his game will likely help propel him to full-time duty in the State of Hockey.