Down on the Farm: Dwyer Works Up to Minnesota Ranks

The latest turn in Dwyer’s hockey journey brings him to the State of Hockey. It began after Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin made a coaching change on Nov. 27, creating an opening for an assistant coach in Saint Paul.

“It happened quick. We (Iowa) were sitting in Denver, waiting on the plane when news broke.”

Minutes later, the former Iowa Wild Assistant Coach’s phone rang. “Right as we're getting to take off, I got a call from Bill Guerin,” explained Dwyer. “He just asked, ‘you want to coach the Minnesota Wild tomorrow night?’”

And Dwyer responded quickly, “Yeah, I do.”

Pat got off the phone for takeoff and had plenty to think about during the two-hour flight to Des Moines.

“It was a bit of piecing it all together in your mind and comprehending everything. But I think at the same time, getting here and then having a game the next day, having to get right into it made that adjustment easier.”

When he landed, details were finalized and the scramble to the State of Hockey was in motion. The following night, Dwyer helped the Wild and newly appointed Head Coach John Hynes, achieve a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues at the Xcel Energy Center.

“It's been a dream come true and just the way it's panned out is awesome,” said a grateful Dwyer. “I'm super excited for the opportunity and Ashley (his wife) is just ecstatic. The whole family is through the moon about it.”

Minnesota fans should be over the moon about the addition of Dwyer to the Wild bench. His track record speaks for itself, and his brilliant hockey mind adds a new perspective to the Minnesota Wild. His true journey to the state of hockey began at a very, very, young age.