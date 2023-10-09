Down on the Farm: 2023-34 Iowa Wild Season Preview

With the appointment of McLean and a strong group of prospects in the pipeline, there is a building sense of excitement in Des Moines. The initial version of the 2023-24 Iowa Wild looks like a formidable group, especially up front with a balanced combination of crafty veterans and blue-chip prospects. Iowa could arguably be equipped with the best goaltender tandem (Wallstedt/McIntyre) in the AHL. The AHL Wild will be young on defense, with nearly every defenseman in their first or second pro season. Even though the team looks good on paper, there is a long season ahead.

“Within our mind is a healthy respect for the American Hockey League, in the Central Division specifically to that”, added McLean. “We definitely like our group, but we know that this is a challenging league. Our players are going to be challenged each and every night. And that's a good thing. That's what we all want.

“We're excited to get our group together and start to see how the pieces kind of fit within that group and make sure that everybody's playing at the pace and at the level we expect from them. Really looking forward to getting things going.”