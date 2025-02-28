Down on the Farm: The Discovery of Samual Hlavaj

The Minnesota Wild may have found its next diamond in the rough in this undrafted Slovakian goaltender.

2021Down-on-the-Farm-bug-BareChix_merged_february
By Josh Fisher
@JustJFish Wild.com

Minnesota Wild fans have witnessed their fair share of undrafted goalies. From the early days of Dwayne Roloson followed by the elite stretch of Niklas Backstrom. These goalies are a prime example as to why finding a promising goaltender prospect with upside is possible. It’s not easy by any means, but it is possible.

The latest undrafted goaltender signed by the Minnesota Wild was Slovakian native Samuel Hlavaj (pronounced “huh-LAH-vai”). The Wild inked the 23-year-old netminder to a two-year, two-way contact on April 5, 2024. The signing came after Minnesota’s amateur scouts had seen enough at the 2023 IIHF World Championships and asked Minnesota goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and Iowa goaltending coach Richard Bachman to start watching his games. Hlavaj turned some heads with his play, prompting attention from Minnesota and a few other NHL clubs.

“Sam started to have success in Europe,” explained Iowa’s Goaltending Development coach Richard Bachman, who made 48 NHL appearances over his career. “It was then where you really saw what he could do playing against professionals at the World Championships.

Scouts identified him and then Freddy (Chabot) and I started watching his games. You could see a lot of raw ability in him and what you think his ceiling could be. Fortunately for us, we were able to sign him. It worked out in our favor, and we think we found someone that’s going to be a real good goalie down the road.”

Sam has always been a goalie. When he was a dual-sport kid growing up in Martin, Slovakia he found himself in a crease, it didn’t matter if he was on a soccer field or on the ice. The position has called his name since day one.

“I was always connected to the net,” said Hlavaj. “In soccer, I was a goalie, and I was pretty good at it. Then I became a hockey goalie, and I was pretty good at it.

“I think goalies are like the individual within the team sport,” explained the Sam Hlavaj. “I would say especially true in hockey, where you fall under a microscope. I like to have that responsibility on me because if a forward makes a mistake, there’s still D. If the D makes a mistake, there is still a goalie.

“But if I make a mistake, it’s going to be in the net. There is that sense of responsibility of being the last line. I like to have the pressure on my shoulders.”

Hlavaj’s competitive fire, ownership of the crease and top-notch athletic ability are one of the many reasons Minnesota is excited about him. His natural ability is second to none as far as his athleticism. He gets some of that from his mother Marcela, who played volleyball for the Slovakian national team.

Both parents provided some height as well. Marcela is over 5-foot-7, and Sam’s dad Martin is nearly 6-foot-4. Like his father, Samuel also stands 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 240 pounds. He has a unique combination of immense size and agility in the crease, something he takes advantage of.

“You cannot teach size,” he says with a smile. “When somebody’s a small goalie, there will be always space. If you are tall, you got a better chance to stop it. I’m not saying it’s 100% of the time, but you get more chances to stop it.”

When you watch Hlavaj play, his size is the first thing that stands out, followed by a display of flexibility at the highest level of goaltending. To see a person of that stature perform some of the acrobatic saves and seemingly groin-ripping splits, then hop back up quickly, is truly impressive. His flexibility is something he has practiced for a long time.

“I wasn’t always flexible,” explained Sam. “When I was 16 or 17, I was not stretching and was just stiff, almost like wood. My coach got me into stretching every after practice. That helped me because, I couldn’t do the splits. I stretch all the time. Now it’s super easy. Stretching is the key.”

Getting to the NHL may have seemed like an impossible stretch for the young goaltender at times.

At 17 years of age, Sam left his hometown of Martin, Slovakia with the dream of playing in the NHL. He played one season in the USHL with Lincoln and went undrafted after the 2019 season. Hlavaj then spent two years in the QMJHL with Sherbrooke (19-21). Unsigned, his best option was to began his pro career back home in the Slovak league.

Eventually, his opportunity to shine came in the form of the 2023 IIHF World Championships. Despite an 0-3-0 record, he was remarkable with a 2.22 GAA and a .932 save percentage for the Slovakian National Team. Hlavaj showed why he should be on an NHL team’s radar.

“Sometimes, especially in goal, you have some players that might slip through and not be found quite yet. He’s a bit of a late bloomer”, said Bachman.

“We have multiple sets of eyes on the goalie specific position,” explained Iowa General Manager Matt Hendricks. “These individuals not only know the position well but have built a large book over the years and know what to look for and what to avoid.”

His first AHL season has been a bit of a “roller coaster” for him, as he spent an early portion of the season in the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders. Upon his return, he became comfortable, and the results were becoming clear between the posts.

In his first 21 games, the Slovakian is 7-11-0 with a 3.18 GAA and a .890 save percentage. He recorded his first AHL shutout with 34 saves in a 5-0 win at Ontario on Jan. 10.

54096674814_58bf084523_o

“At first, a lot of ups and downs for me,” explained the young goaltender. “But then I started to feel better, and I was playing better and better. After that I was more confident in myself.”

One thing that makes life easier for Hlavaj in Iowa are his roommates, Iowa defenseman David Spacek and forward Adam Raska. One thing is for sure, Hlavaj’s ownership of the kitchen mirrors that of his possession of the crease.

“‘I’m the cook,” said Hlavaj. “I had to do it because I was far from home since I was 16. To kill time, I like to cook. I’m not a really good cook, but I would say I’m OK. When I have free time, I like to watch videos of cooking and stuff.”

Aside from cooking, the 23-year-old loves fishing.

“When I was young, I used to go with my granddad,” explained Sam. “It’s a type of relaxation for me. I like to just put the line in water, sit there, and just be lazy while fishing. I want to hang out and disconnect. Me and my buddies go for four or five days right after the season ends. We just camp and fish.”

Maybe one day he could try his hand at ice fishing in the state of hockey. According to his goaltending coach, getting to the NHL is attainable

“He’s going to play NHL games,” said Bachman. “He’s got the ability with that competitiveness and the athleticism. He’s got the prototypical frame for the NHL.”

If all goes according to his plan, Samuel Hlavaj will find his way to the NHL and become the next undrafted goaltender to don pads at the highest level.

News Feed

Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Game Recap: Utah 6, Wild 1

Preview: Wild at Utah Hockey Club

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Tyler Madden From Los Angeles Kings in Exchance for Defenseman Joseph Cecconi

Wild on 7th - Episode 93: Coach John Hynes, 3 Fights and More Wild

Prospect Spotlight: Ryder Ritchie

Game Recap: Red Wings 3, Wild 2

Minnesota Wild Announces Updates to 2024-25 Schedule

Preview: Wild vs. Red Wings

Game Recap (OT): Wild 4, Red Wings 3

Preview: Wild at Red Wings

Minnesota Wild to Host Hiring Our Heroes Event on March 17

Top Ten Candidates for 2025 Mr. Hockey Award Announced

Wild on 7th - Episode 92: 4 Nations, 2 Brothers, 1 Goal

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Liam Öhgren and Devin Shore, Goaltender Dylan Ferguson

Wild on 7th - Episode 91: Bill Guerin, 4-Nations, and No Choices on Chowder

Five Minnesota Wild Players Scheduled to Play in 4 Nations Face-Off

Game Recap: Wild 6, Islanders 3