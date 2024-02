The Minnesota Wild has announced that F Connor Dewar has been activated from Injured Reserve today. Dewar, 24, sustained a lower-body injury at Florida (1/19) and has missed six games.

Additionally, F Marcus Foligno has been placed on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury sustained vs. Pittsburgh (2/9).

The Wild will play the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 9:00 p.m. CT at T-Mobile Arena on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.