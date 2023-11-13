Stars score 7 on special teams, cruise past Wild

Lettieri cut the deficit to 3-2 at 19:12 with a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Oettinger on the rush.

Duchene fed Johnston in the slot on the power play at 2:34 of the second period to give Dallas a 4-2 lead.

“You’re climbing up a hill,” Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno said. “You’re chasing. It’s tough. You’re trying to get confidence and you’re trying to get guys to feel comfortable again. … It’s just not a good taste, and right now, it’s a penalty-kill goal and a power-play goal against, and it’s just ugly. It’s just a negative way to start a game. We did battle back, but we keep coughing it up.”

Evgenii Dadonov added a third power-play goal, finishing on a rebound off a Nils Lundkvist shot at 12:11 to make it 5-2.

“We shoot ourselves in the foot being in the box that many times,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said. “But when you’re in the box, you still have to kill a penalty, whether it’s blocking a shot or just making a play to get the puck out. Things that can be fixed, but we have to look in the mirror a little bit here, see what we’re doing and go from there.”

Zuccarello shot a wrist shot off the right post and in on the power play to make it 5-3 at 15:59.

Duhaime was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct at 18:14 for a hit on Thomas Harley. Harley left the game and did not return. DeBoer had no update.

Robertson scored on a rebound from the low slot on the power play at 1:02 of the third period to make it 6-3 before making it 7-3 at 3:09 with another power-play goal. Both goals came during the major penalty to Duhaime.

“It kind of bled into this year from last year’s (power-play) success (fifth in NHL),” Robertson said. “Hopefully, we can keep this momentum up going forward. (The Wild) still have very good penalty killers and we made a lot of good plays, so it feels good.”

Jamie Benn fed Johnston on a breakaway for the Stars’ second short-handed goal at 17:57 for the 8-3 final.

“We can complain and get angry and do all that stuff, but that’s not going to help us,” said Foligno. “We like to think we’re an experienced group and can get out of this. There’s a time and place for getting angry, but yeah, we’re angry.

NOTES: Pavelski moved past Pat LaFontaine for sole possession of ninth-most points among U.S.-born skaters (1,014). … Johnston (20 years, 182 days) became the fourth-youngest player in Stars/North Stars history to score 30 career goals behind Brian Bellows (18 years, 196 days), Mike Modano (20 years, 126 days) and Tom McCarthy (20 years, 145 days). … Dallas tied the Stars/North Stars franchise mark for most power-play goals (five) in a contest. Since relocating to Dallas, they have done so just one other time (Jan. 22, 2021 against Nashville). This was also the last time any NHL team has done so.