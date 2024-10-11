Game Recap: Wild 3, Blue Jackets 2

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus. Merzlikins made 23 saves.

“Not happy with the result but I feel like our body of work in that game and how we played, if we do that and that’s the standard in our room, we’re going to win a lot of hockey games,” Werenski said. “So, definitely something to build on. We’d like to get two points, but that’s how hockey goes sometimes.”

It was Dean Evason’s debut as Blue Jackets coach. The former Wild coach was hired on July 22, replacing Pascal Vincent. Evason was 147-77-27 in five seasons with Minnesota and 8-15 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs before being fired Nov. 27, 2023.

“Once you get back there, I think it’s like [the] same as a player. I think you forget the surroundings and it’s just like riding a bike,” Evason said. “You fall back into a routine, and it was a lot of fun to be behind the bench. I don’t care which one I’m on.”

Boldy put the Wild up 1-0 at 17:51 of the first period with a snap shot from the right circle to the short side that got through a screened Merzlikins.

Johnson tied it 1-1 at 2:00 of the second period, spinning and scoring with a wrist shot from the right hash marks.