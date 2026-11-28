How often has he made such a move in his career?

“I don’t know. Not often,” Bednar said. “Not often. … Our power play was doing a nice job chipping away at some chances, like the previous power play especially. Didn’t capitalize. But you’re kind of running out of time and looking at the clock.

“I felt like it was as good of an opportunity as we might get, you know? To get a man-advantage, so we just did it.”

Hughes tied it 3-3 with a slap shot from the point through traffic after Artturi Lehkonen tipped a Cale Makar shot to make it 3-2 at 16:01. Devon Toews began the rally at 13:37, scoring with a wrist shot to make it 3-1.

Hughes said he didn’t know where the rolling puck, “almost like a knuckle puck,” was going when he took his shot.

“I just tried to get it on net, hope for a tip, hope for a screen,” Hughes said. “Hope for the best, and it went in, so it was nice.”

Makar scored the lone goal in the four-round shootout for the Avalanche (15-7-3), who have won three straight and six of eight (6-1-1). Blackwood made 19 saves.

Gabriel Landeskog said the Avalanche liked their game through two periods, adding that they knew there was plenty of hockey left, despite a 3-0 deficit entering the third period.

“We were kind of due for one of these come-from-behind wins,” Landeskog said. “A lot of big efforts by a lot of guys, and I thought (Blackwood) made some huge saves. Hard work pays off. And we never stopped believing today.”

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice, and Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist for the Wild (18-4-6), who have lost two in a row and three of four (1-1-2). Jesper Wallstedt made 28 saves.

“It’s tough right now,” Wallstedt said. “I don’t know what happened. It went quick and felt like they were hungrier to get to our net front than maybe we were to keep them away from there. Obviously, they get one sniff of it, and then they get energy and just get going from it.”

Eriksson Ek gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead 7:49 into the first period. He took a pass from Matt Boldy, drove past the defense and finished on a wrist shot glove side.

Coleman extended it to 2-0 at 12:36 with his fourth goal in three games. He skated in from the defensive zone, fended off Makar's stick on a delayed penalty and scored on the backhand just outside the crease.

“I saw I beat the ‘D’ off the wall. It’s a really great play by (Michael McCarron),” Coleman said. “He sets a little pick there and leaves the puck for me. Just a high hockey IQ play by him to open up the space, and then I had a feeling they’d kind of reach and just waited for the moment to pull across.”