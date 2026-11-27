SAINT PAUL, MN -- The Minnesota Wild will look to put Wednesday's loss behind them and get back in the win column Friday afternoon when it welcomes the Colorado Avalanche to Grand Casino Arena for a pivotal Central Division showdown at 3:00 p.m. on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3. The Wild enters play with a 18-4-5 record and its 41 points is tied with Carolina for the most in the NHL. Colorado sits at 14-7-3 on the season and is in third place in the Central Division with 31 points.
Game Preview: Wild vs Avalanche
Minnesota saw its franchise record 15-game point streak (13-0-2) come to an end Wednesday night, falling 4-3 to the Utah Mammoth. Now, the Wild faces another difficult test against an Avalanche team that is beginning to find its stride. Wednesday’s game against Utah also saw Minnesota’s streak of scoring first come to an end at 15 games, also a franchise record. Minnesota has not lost consecutive games in regulation yet this season, and has only lost consecutive games twice (Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 20-22). After its previous three regulation losses, the Wild went on to win consecutive games.
Colorado enters Friday's matchup riding a two-game win streak and has earned points in seven of its last eight contests (5-1-2). The Avalanche is coming off an emphatic 6-0 shutout victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, giving them plenty of momentum heading into Saint Paul.
One of the biggest storylines heading into Friday's matchup is the health of two of the NHL's premier defensemen. Colorado received a boost Wednesday with the return of Cale Makar, who missed time with a lower-body injury. Makar wasted little time making an impact, recording three assists in the Avalanche's shutout victory over Montreal.
Minnesota, meanwhile, will once again be without Quinn Hughes. The Wild's star defenseman has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury. Hughes' absence is significant. His skating, puck movement and offensive instincts make him one of the most important pieces of Minnesota's lineup, particularly when it comes to generating offense and breaking the puck out of the defensive zone. The Wild is 1-1-1 without Hughes in the lineup and has only scored two power play goals on 10 opportunities in his absence.
Today marks the first time these two teams will meet this season. Minnesota went 2-1-1 against the Avalanche last year, winning in a shootout on Nov. 28 and earning a 5-2 win on Feb. 26. Following the regular season, these two would meet again in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Colorado winning the series, 4-1. Minnesota was without top center Joel Eriksson Ek and defenseman Jonas Brodin in that series.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Friday, November 27 at 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Wild vs Avalanche
- Watch: How to Watch
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs Avalanche
In-Arena:
- Winter Coat Drive: Bring a new or gently used winter coat to Gates 1–5. More Information.
Records:
- Minnesota Wild Record: 18-4-5, 41 points.
- Colorado Avalanche Record: 14-7-3, 31 points.
- All-Time Wild Record: 63-56-14 (35-27-5 at Grand Casino Arena, 28-29-9 at Colorado)
Match-up Stats
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26-27 Team Stats
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MIN
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COL
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Power Play
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25.3%
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24.1%
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Penalty Kill
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78.8%
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81.9%
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Faceoff
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47%
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47.7%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.63
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4.00
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.79
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2.79
Wild Leaders Against Avalanche
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 26 points (15-11=26) in 22 career games against Colorado
- Hartman has 21 points (10-11=21) in 42 games
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 20 points (5-15=20) in 65 games
- D Jonas Brodin (3-14=17, in 57 games) and LW Nick Foligno (6-11=17, in 33 games) have 17 points each.
Avalanche Leaders Against Wild
- MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 70 points (27-43=70) in 55 career games against Minnesota.
- Landeskog owns 46 points (21-25=46) in 52 games.
- LW Jaden Schwartz has 30 points (14-16=30) in 47 games.
- D Brent Burns has 29 points (9-20=29) in 49 games.
- Makar has 26 points (6-20=26) in 29 games.
Connections
- C Nico Sturm collected three assists in 21 games with Colorado during the 2021-22 season and helped the Avalanche win the 2022 Stanley Cup with two assists in 13 games during the team’s 2022 postseason run.
- LW Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche in 2023- 24…Burns was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and collected 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games with the Wild across seven seasons (2003-11).
- D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville.
- C Brock Nelson is from Warroad.
- LW Adam Beckman was selected by Minnesota in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft and collected three assists in 23 games with the Wild in parts of three seasons (2021-24).
- D Mike Reilly played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15) and recorded 18 points (4- 14=18) in 84 games with Minnesota in three seasons (2015-18).
Injury Report
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PLAYER
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INJURY
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STATUS
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D Olli Maatta
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Upper Body
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Injury Reserve
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D Quinn Hughes
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Upper Body
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Injured Reserve
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has won four of its last seven meetings against Colorado (since 1/20/25), including two shootout victories.
- The Wild’s 35 all-time home wins over Colorado is its most against any single opponent, while its 140 points and 63 wins rank second.
- Minnesota’s 28 all-time wins in Denver is tied (Chicago) for the team’s second-highest road mark against an opponent (Edmonton, 32)
- Minnesota defeated Colorado in the First Round of the 2003 and 2014 playoffs, both 4-3.
- Colorado defeated Minnesota 4-2 in the First Round in 2008 and 4-1 in the Second Round in 2026.
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.