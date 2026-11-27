Minnesota saw its franchise record 15-game point streak (13-0-2) come to an end Wednesday night, falling 4-3 to the Utah Mammoth. Now, the Wild faces another difficult test against an Avalanche team that is beginning to find its stride. Wednesday’s game against Utah also saw Minnesota’s streak of scoring first come to an end at 15 games, also a franchise record. Minnesota has not lost consecutive games in regulation yet this season, and has only lost consecutive games twice (Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 20-22). After its previous three regulation losses, the Wild went on to win consecutive games.

Colorado enters Friday's matchup riding a two-game win streak and has earned points in seven of its last eight contests (5-1-2). The Avalanche is coming off an emphatic 6-0 shutout victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, giving them plenty of momentum heading into Saint Paul.

One of the biggest storylines heading into Friday's matchup is the health of two of the NHL's premier defensemen. Colorado received a boost Wednesday with the return of Cale Makar, who missed time with a lower-body injury. Makar wasted little time making an impact, recording three assists in the Avalanche's shutout victory over Montreal.

Minnesota, meanwhile, will once again be without Quinn Hughes. The Wild's star defenseman has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury. Hughes' absence is significant. His skating, puck movement and offensive instincts make him one of the most important pieces of Minnesota's lineup, particularly when it comes to generating offense and breaking the puck out of the defensive zone. The Wild is 1-1-1 without Hughes in the lineup and has only scored two power play goals on 10 opportunities in his absence.

Today marks the first time these two teams will meet this season. Minnesota went 2-1-1 against the Avalanche last year, winning in a shootout on Nov. 28 and earning a 5-2 win on Feb. 26. Following the regular season, these two would meet again in the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Colorado winning the series, 4-1. Minnesota was without top center Joel Eriksson Ek and defenseman Jonas Brodin in that series.