Rink Rock December 14 - Colin Bracewell

RinkRock_121424_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.

December 14 – Colin Bracewell

Colin Bracewell has established himself as a strong Minneapolis-based singer/songwriter, whose raw vocals and production reflect the sound of Bon Iver, James Blake, and more recently Hippo Campus. His true lyrics, combined with love and loss, create a unique and gravitating artistry. The indie-pop sound pushed him to visit other realms of creativity while still maintaining his authentic storytelling and heartfelt melodies.

Get tickets for tomorrow's game now, or read about the rest of the Rink Rock Music Series here.

