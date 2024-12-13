The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.
Rink Rock December 14 - Colin Bracewell
December 14 – Colin Bracewell
Colin Bracewell has established himself as a strong Minneapolis-based singer/songwriter, whose raw vocals and production reflect the sound of Bon Iver, James Blake, and more recently Hippo Campus. His true lyrics, combined with love and loss, create a unique and gravitating artistry. The indie-pop sound pushed him to visit other realms of creativity while still maintaining his authentic storytelling and heartfelt melodies.