Game Recap: Wild 4, Hurricanes 3 (S/O)

Wallstedt denied Blake of the hat trick with a pad save on a breakaway at 4:06 of overtime, one of two shots he faced from Blake in the extra period before the game was decided by a shootout.

“Would have liked to put that one in in overtime, would have really capped that one off, but I thought for the most part we played well,” Blake said. “… We got a point as a group, and I liked the way we kind of finished there, we were hungry. … But would have been better if we got the win.”

Matt Boldy scored the only goal in the third round of the shootout, extending Minnesota's point streak to six games (5-0-1).

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, Brock Faber also scored, and Danila Yurov had two assists for the Wild (10-7-4), who have won three straight. Wallstedt, who had not allowed a goal in 175:12, saved 42-of-45 shots faced.

“I thought in the first period we played really well, and then I thought they took control of the game, particularly in the second period,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I thought in the third we got back to some things that we needed to do. But tonight's game, we had a good start. I thought we had some opportunistic scoring. We got great goaltending. It's not always going to be picture perfect every night, but the most important thing is you got to be able to, I think, take some things out of this, of why the game turned a little bit, but also we won the game. We've got to move on to get ready for another one as well.”