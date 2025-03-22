Game Recap: Wild 4, Sabres 1

The 26-year-old goalie has allowed just two goals during the winning streak; he stopped 28 of 29 in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, then made 34 saves for his fifth shutout of the season in a 4-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

“It’s good playing behind this team,” Gustavsson said. “They’re sacrificing with blocks and making the right plays at the right time to keep the defense as good as it is right now. They play really good.”

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist, and Marco Rossi and Justin Brazeau also scored for Minnesota (40-25-5), which holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference and sits two points behind the Colorado Avalanche for third place in the Central Division.

“We knew we had to play really strong defense against a highly talented offensive team,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “And I thought we did that. I really liked our puck management… our attention to detail was strong. Penalty kill came up big, and I thought they had some really good looks early, too, and Gus was sharp.”