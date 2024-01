The Minnesota Wild has announced that D Jonas Brodin has been activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve today. Brodin, 30, sustained an upper-body injury at Edmonton (12/8) and missed 17 games since.

The Wild faces the New York Islanders tonight at Xcel Energy Center at 5 p.m. CT and on Bally Sports North and KFAN. Tickets for tonight's game can be found at wild.com/tickets.