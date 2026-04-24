Brock Star: Brock Faber has showcased his growth as a young NHL defenseman

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By Heather Rule
Wild.com

Brock Faber’s first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal tied Game 2 in Dallas 1-1 in the first period. He ended the night by doubling his goal total, scoring his second of the night to get the Wild within a goal in the third period. 

The pair of goals was an individual milestone, especially for a defenseman. 

“It doesn’t really matter unless you win, right?” Faber said after the game. “It’s on to the next [game].”

Spoken like a true competitor in the heat of a Stanley Cup Playoff Series. Teammate Matt Boldy said he wasn’t surprised at what Faber did offensively. 

“He’s a big-time player. He wants the puck, wants to be the difference maker,” Boldy said. “I think you saw that tonight. That’s what we expect out of him. I’m sure that’s what he expects out of himself. He’s huge for us.” 

The 23-year-old defenseman has been huge for the Wild all season, with a career-high 15 goals and 51 points. He’s showcasing what an impactful player he can be for the Wild so far in the playoffs, too. It’s all part of his steady growth in his third full season in the NHL. 

Faber provided the Wild’s offense on Monday’s Game 2 in Dallas, scoring his first two career NHL playoff goals after going his first two playoff series without a point. Faber’s multi-goal game in Dallas made him the second defenseman with a multi-goal outing in the postseason for Minnesota; captain Jared Spurgeon had two such games in the 2016 and 2020 playoffs, per NHL Stats.

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Faber’s goals not only provided the Wild’s scoring, but his individual efforts on the plays were highlight—reel worthy. First, he helped his team avoid a turnover in the offensive zone by taking the puck above the circles and driving the net, firing a shot past Jake Oettinger. On his second goal, he pounced on a puck in the high slot and took his shot, pumping up his teammates with a “let’s go” during the celebration. 

He also assisted on Ryan Hartman’s goal in Game 1 of this series. Also in Game 1, Faber recorded a game-high plus-4 rating, trying Ryan Suter for the franchise single-game postseason record. 

Faber defends well opposite Quinn Hughes and can also get to the front of the net or fire off a shot or two, like he did for his two goals in Game 2.

Faber’s ability to generate and produce on the offensive side of the ice is something he’s done at the right times, said Wild coach John Hynes.

“I think he’s playing a really efficient game,” Hynes said. “When there’s opportunities to pounce offensively, he uses his skill in those situations. He’s taking advantage of it, but he’s not chasing it."

“If he’s in the offensive zone and nothing’s going on, he’s not trying to chase offense. He’s taking it when it’s presented, and I think that’s why his game is so good right now.”

After the Wild acquired the Maple Grove native in a trade with Los Angeles on June 29, 2022, Faber made his NHL debut just before the 2023 playoffs, right after finishing as the national runner-up with the University of Minnesota Gophers at the Frozen Four.

Hynes, who came to the Wild as head coach in November 2023, said Faber has grown a lot the past few years, stemming from those experiences he had with USA Hockey, the Four Nations and the Olympics, winning a gold medal with Team USA this winter. Those events gave Faber a chance for growth as a player “to understand the importance of defending, picking your spots,” Hynes said.

Hynes has coached Faber not only with the Wild but at the Four Nations and Olympic teams as well, giving him a chance to see Faber in other roles, too, like as part of a penalty kill and playing with Jaccob Slavin at the Olympics. With the Wild, Faber’s also gained experience on the power play unit.

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Faber and Hughes paired up with the Wild and were Olympic teammates. Take each defender on his own, and it would be a great blue-line pair on the ice. Combining them together makes them an elite defensive duo. While Faber has come into his own, playing with Hughes has boosted his game, too.

“Who wouldn’t it help?” said Marcus Johansson. “They’ve been unbelievable together. Brock is such a good player. It’s fun to see him grow into the player that he’s become. The confidence he’s playing with is fun to watch.”

For Hynes, he sees it as a combination of Faber the individual and Faber benefitting from playing with Hughes.

“Whether it’s on the rush or in the offensive zone or scaling the blue line to be able to beat a defender and get his shot through, his skating’s a weapon and he’s learned how to use it,” Hynes said. “I also think playing with Quinn and the relationship that those two guys have and seeing some of the things that Quinn sees and seeing those guys communicate with each other has certainly helped as well.”

Hughes spoke after Game 1 of the playoffs about Faber, someone he’s played with since he was traded to the Wild in December. Hughes, a player who is known for his stellar skating ability, tossed the compliment to his teammate. 

Faber’s “a really gifted player” who can “skate, really skate,” defend, chip in offensively and is overall a massive piece of the Wild’s puzzle, according to Hughes. 

“The more we play together, the more we’re going to grow together,” Hughes said. “He can pick my brain, or he knows where I want the puck, and I know where he wants the puck. Just kind of be able to read off each other without having to say anything.” 

Forward Joel Eriksson Ek also said the way Faber skates helps create a lot of chances for him, something that isn’t always easy to do, but he added Faber had done a good job of it. He also complimented Faber’s competitiveness and hard work in practices. 

“He doesn’t want to lose his battles,” Eriksson Ek said. “He’s one of the best defensemen in the world, I think.”

“It’s awesome to watch him.”

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