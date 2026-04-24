Brock Star: Brock Faber has showcased his growth as a young NHL defenseman

Brock Faber’s first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal tied Game 2 in Dallas 1-1 in the first period. He ended the night by doubling his goal total, scoring his second of the night to get the Wild within a goal in the third period.

The pair of goals was an individual milestone, especially for a defenseman.

“It doesn’t really matter unless you win, right?” Faber said after the game. “It’s on to the next [game].”

Spoken like a true competitor in the heat of a Stanley Cup Playoff Series. Teammate Matt Boldy said he wasn’t surprised at what Faber did offensively.

“He’s a big-time player. He wants the puck, wants to be the difference maker,” Boldy said. “I think you saw that tonight. That’s what we expect out of him. I’m sure that’s what he expects out of himself. He’s huge for us.”

The 23-year-old defenseman has been huge for the Wild all season, with a career-high 15 goals and 51 points. He’s showcasing what an impactful player he can be for the Wild so far in the playoffs, too. It’s all part of his steady growth in his third full season in the NHL.

Faber provided the Wild’s offense on Monday’s Game 2 in Dallas, scoring his first two career NHL playoff goals after going his first two playoff series without a point. Faber’s multi-goal game in Dallas made him the second defenseman with a multi-goal outing in the postseason for Minnesota; captain Jared Spurgeon had two such games in the 2016 and 2020 playoffs, per NHL Stats.