Boldy has ‘it factor’

Boldy is the first player to win a Game 4 in overtime for the Wild. The home fans let him hear it, with exuberant cheers at the end after previously chanting “Boldy! Boldy!” during play throughout the game.

“It’s pretty cool to kind of look around and take it in a bit,” Boldy said. “The fans have been into it, passionate, and after Moose scored that one to tie it up, that was probably the loudest I’ve ever heard it.”

Marcus Foligno, who scored the tying goal with 5:20 to play in the third period of Game 4, said Boldy was “a beast” and “a big, big, bigtime player” from the start of the Wild season to his contributions at the Olympics to becoming an overtime hero in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I think we all saw it when he kind of came into the league, and now he’s just flourished into it,” Foligno said.

Boldy was already having one of his best seasons when he joined Team USA at the Olympics this winter. He gave the United States a 1-0 lead six minutes into the gold medal game against Canada, splitting the defenders and flicking a backhand shot into the net. He’s no stranger to international competition, having played in previous IIHF World Championships and the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off.

Those experiences help Boldy, especially in terms of the mental game and confidence.

“But in terms of not letting the moment get too big or get the best of you, I think that has gone a long way for us,” Boldy said. “I think the standard that we have for our teammates and each other I think is another big thing.”

As Foligno noted, Boldy stands at about 6-4 on skates, and he doesn’t shy away from physicality either. He took a hit up high from Jamie Benn in Game 3 and later returned picking up his game right where he left off. He defends himself in scrums, as evidenced in the final moments of the last regular-season meeting between the Wild and Stars in early April. Then he took a few crosschecks in the corner before breaking free toward the net for the winning tip in Game 4.