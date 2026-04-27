Boldy has ‘it factor’

Time was ticking down to the end of the first overtime period in Game 4. Matt Boldy was in the corner of the Dallas end battling for the puck.
Boldy got free as Kirill Kaprizov sent the puck toward the blue line. Jared Spurgeon sent a shot toward the net just as Boldy was in the perfect spot to tip it past goaltender Jake Oettinger for the overtime winner to tie the playoff series at two games apiece. Boldy’s celebration was worthy, too, throwing his arms in the air, with an open-mouthed grin pasted on his face before a slight but enthusiastic leap into the corner boards.
The type of clutch, overtime goal a young Boldy saw in his dreams? Well, sort of.
“No, I was probably going back-in, toe-drag, through the legs in the driveway,” Boldy said. “But there’s no pictures on the scoresheet, so I was happy to see it go in.
“It was a great forecheck by Ekky (Joel Eriksson Ek) and Kirill, and a great shot by Jared (Spurgeon), and I was just lucky enough to have it hit my stick and go in.”