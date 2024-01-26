Bally Sports North Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 TV Schedule

Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra channel availability can be found here.

Viewers can access Hockey Day Minnesota programming on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app when they authenticate using their pay-TV credentials. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices (including IOS and Android), as well as connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku Players, Roku TV, Samsung LG platforms and Xbox One. Timberwolves and Wild games will also be available on Bally Sports+, the standalone streaming subscription service available now from Bally Sports. Fans can visit BallySportsPlus.com to learn more and subscribe.

For more information on Hockey Day Minnesota, visit wild.com/hockeyday.