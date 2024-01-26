ST. PAUL, Minn. -- In conjunction with the Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey, Bally Sports North is set to televise Hockey Day Minnesota, presented by UnitedHealthcare. The telecast event begins at 9 a.m. and programming throughout the day will feature numerous special guests and unique hockey-related features and vignettes. Coverage will also be available on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.
Bally Sports North Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 TV Schedule
Bally Sports North to televise more than 18 hours of live hockey coverage from Warroad on Saturday
Broadcast Schedule
9:00 a.m.
Hockey Day Minnesota kickoff programming
9:30 a.m.
Warroad vs Lakeville North (Girls)
1:00 p.m.
Moorhead vs. Wayzata (Boys)
1:00 p.m.
Ohio State vs. St. Cloud State (Women)*
3:00 p.m.
PWHL Minnesota at Boston*
4:30 p.m.
Warroad vs. Roseau (Boys)
7:30 p.m.
Wild Live
8:00 p.m.
Wild vs. Ducks
*Airs on Bally Sports North Extra
Schedule Subject to Change | All Times Central
Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra channel availability can be found here.
Viewers can access Hockey Day Minnesota programming on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app when they authenticate using their pay-TV credentials. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices (including IOS and Android), as well as connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku Players, Roku TV, Samsung LG platforms and Xbox One. Timberwolves and Wild games will also be available on Bally Sports+, the standalone streaming subscription service available now from Bally Sports. Fans can visit BallySportsPlus.com to learn more and subscribe.
For more information on Hockey Day Minnesota, visit wild.com/hockeyday.