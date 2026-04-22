Back home to ‘reset’ as playoff series intensifies

The Minnesota Wild almost couldn’t have drawn up a better Game 1 to start the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the road against the Dallas Stars, scoring the most goals in franchise history to open a playoff series and getting goals from four different players in a 6-1 victory.

But it was only one game in a seven-game series. Just like a 4-2 loss in Game 2 was also only one game.

“Every game’s a reset,” said forward Ryan Hartman. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at, what the series is at, take each game as a new day and every win gets harder.”

A competitive series between two division rivals should be expected, and the intensity rises the deeper teams get ingrained into the series. In Game 2, the Stars led 1-0 briefly, before later taking 2-1 and 3-1 leads, adding an empty-netter in a late one-goal game.

The Wild expected an answer from the Stars, Matt Boldy said Monday night, in the hard-fought game after the opener of the weekend.

“It’s playoff hockey. That’s the expectation,” Boldy said. “I think the fans and everyone watching are kind of seeing how different it is from a regular-season game, and that’s good. It’s going to be a hard series.”

The Wild are in a familiar place as far as where the series stands, tied 1-1. In each of their last playoff series in 2022 vs. St. Louis, 2023 vs. Dallas and 2025 vs. Vegas, the Wild won Game 3. Like the last two series, they came away with a victory on the road before heading home for games 3 and 4 in St. Paul.

On paper, the Wild have already stolen home-ice advantage from the Stars in this seven-game series with the offensively-dominating 6-1 victory in Game 1. But coach John Hynes doesn’t exactly see it as “stealing” a game. It’s more about shifting focus to the next game and the team’s preparation.

“We went and we won Game 1, and it was a highly contested Game 2 that we didn’t come out on top,” Hynes said Tuesday. “Now it’s just all about Game 3.

“We went 1-1. I thought we were pretty competitive in both games. We can be better tomorrow.”