2024 Little Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens May 20

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey, Pure Hockey, the NHL, and the NHLPA announced today that registration for the 2024 Little Wild Learn To Play Program will open at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, May 20 at www.wild.com/littlewild. The 2024 Little Wild Learn To Play Program will host 22 sessions across the State of Hockey including the third annual all-girls session at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

The Little Wild Learn To Play Program is for first-time boys and girls hockey players. Eligible participants must be between the ages of 5-8 as of Sept. 1, 2024. The maximum number of participants per location is 65. 

The program is intended for children who have not participated in organized youth hockey programs before or are planning to participate for the first time during the 2024-25 season. Children who have previously participated in the Little Wild Program are not eligible to participate again. Those in violation of this rule will not be able to participate and their registration fees will not be refunded.

For $189, participants will receive four, one-hour on-ice sessions led by the Minnesota Hockey American Development Model team and a full set of hockey equipment. Kids who do not have skating experience are strongly encouraged to take skating lessons prior to their first Little Wild on-ice session if possible.

All equipment fittings for the 2024 Little Wild Program will be held in person at the following Pure Hockey locations: Woodbury (August 2-4) and Burnsville (August 9-11). Registered participants will receive an email with information on equipment fitting dates and times at a Pure Hockey location. For in-metro participants, you can try on your gear in-store, take home the jersey and stick, and the rest will be shipped to you. For out of metro locations, there will be an option to use an online link to order your gear and have it shipped.  

All participants will be invited to attend a preseason Minnesota Wild game at Xcel Energy Center during the 2024-25 season. Little Wild participants will each receive a FREE ticket to the game and have the option to purchase additional tickets through a special ticket offer.

2024 LITTLE WILD LEARN TO PLAY PROGRAM LOCATIONS, DATES AND TIMES

Rink

City

Day

Dates

Time

Bloomington Ice Garden

Bloomington

Thursday

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26

7-8 pm

Brooklyn Park Ice Arena

Brooklyn Park

Tuesday

Sept. 10, 17, 24, Oct. 1

6:15-7:15 pm

Buffalo Civic Center

Buffalo

Wednesday

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25

5-6 pm

Cottage Grove Ice Arena

Cottage Grove

Wednesday

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25

5-6 pm

Heritage Sports Center

Duluth

Sunday

Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29

4-5 pm

Eden Prairie Community Center

Eden Prairie

Wednesday

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25

5:45-6:45 pm

Forest Lake Sports Center

Forest Lake

Thursday

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26

5:15-6:15 pm

Yanmar Arena (Ira Civic Center)

Grand Rapids

Thursday

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26

6-7 pm

Parade Ice Garden

Minneapolis

Saturday

Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 5

10:15-11:15 am

Moose Sherritt Ice Arena

Monticello

Friday

Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27

5:30-6:30 pm

New Hope Ice Arena

New Hope

Thursday

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26

6:15-7:15 pm

St. Olaf Ice Arena

Northfield

Thursday

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26

6-7 pm

Richfield Ice Arena

Richfield

Thursday

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26

6-7 pm

Rochester Recreation Center

Rochester

Tuesday

Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24

6:45-7:45 pm

SCHEELS Athletic Complex

Sartell

Wednesday

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25

6-7 pm

Shakopee Ice Arena

Shakopee

Thursday

Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26

5-6 pm (26th at 5:15 pm)

Midco Arena

Sioux Falls, SD

Tuesday

Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24

6-7 pm

TRIA Rink**

St. Paul

Wednesday

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25

5:30-6:30 pm

TRIA Rink

St. Paul

Wednesday

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25

6:45-7:45 pm

St. Croix Valley Recreation Center

St. Croix

Wednesday

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25

4-5 pm

Waconia Ice Arena

Waconia

Tuesday

Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24

5-6 pm

HealthEast Sports Center

Woodbury

Wednesday

Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25

5-6 pm

**Wednesday sessions at TRIA Rink in St. Paul from 5:30-6:30 are the all-girls sessions

