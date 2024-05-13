2024 Little Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens May 20

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey, Pure Hockey, the NHL, and the NHLPA announced today that registration for the 2024 Little Wild Learn To Play Program will open at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, May 20 at www.wild.com/littlewild. The 2024 Little Wild Learn To Play Program will host 22 sessions across the State of Hockey including the third annual all-girls session at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
The Little Wild Learn To Play Program is for first-time boys and girls hockey players. Eligible participants must be between the ages of 5-8 as of Sept. 1, 2024. The maximum number of participants per location is 65.
The program is intended for children who have not participated in organized youth hockey programs before or are planning to participate for the first time during the 2024-25 season. Children who have previously participated in the Little Wild Program are not eligible to participate again. Those in violation of this rule will not be able to participate and their registration fees will not be refunded.
For $189, participants will receive four, one-hour on-ice sessions led by the Minnesota Hockey American Development Model team and a full set of hockey equipment. Kids who do not have skating experience are strongly encouraged to take skating lessons prior to their first Little Wild on-ice session if possible.
All equipment fittings for the 2024 Little Wild Program will be held in person at the following Pure Hockey locations: Woodbury (August 2-4) and Burnsville (August 9-11). Registered participants will receive an email with information on equipment fitting dates and times at a Pure Hockey location. For in-metro participants, you can try on your gear in-store, take home the jersey and stick, and the rest will be shipped to you. For out of metro locations, there will be an option to use an online link to order your gear and have it shipped.
All participants will be invited to attend a preseason Minnesota Wild game at Xcel Energy Center during the 2024-25 season. Little Wild participants will each receive a FREE ticket to the game and have the option to purchase additional tickets through a special ticket offer.
2024 LITTLE WILD LEARN TO PLAY PROGRAM LOCATIONS, DATES AND TIMES
Rink
City
Day
Dates
Time
Bloomington Ice Garden
Bloomington
Thursday
Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26
7-8 pm
Brooklyn Park Ice Arena
Brooklyn Park
Tuesday
Sept. 10, 17, 24, Oct. 1
6:15-7:15 pm
Buffalo Civic Center
Buffalo
Wednesday
Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
5-6 pm
Cottage Grove Ice Arena
Cottage Grove
Wednesday
Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
5-6 pm
Heritage Sports Center
Duluth
Sunday
Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29
4-5 pm
Eden Prairie Community Center
Eden Prairie
Wednesday
Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
5:45-6:45 pm
Forest Lake Sports Center
Forest Lake
Thursday
Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26
5:15-6:15 pm
Yanmar Arena (Ira Civic Center)
Grand Rapids
Thursday
Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26
6-7 pm
Parade Ice Garden
Minneapolis
Saturday
Sept. 14, 21, 28, Oct. 5
10:15-11:15 am
Moose Sherritt Ice Arena
Monticello
Friday
Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27
5:30-6:30 pm
New Hope Ice Arena
New Hope
Thursday
Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26
6:15-7:15 pm
St. Olaf Ice Arena
Northfield
Thursday
Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26
6-7 pm
Richfield Ice Arena
Richfield
Thursday
Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26
6-7 pm
Rochester Recreation Center
Rochester
Tuesday
Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24
6:45-7:45 pm
SCHEELS Athletic Complex
Sartell
Wednesday
Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
6-7 pm
Shakopee Ice Arena
Shakopee
Thursday
Sept. 5, 12, 19, 26
5-6 pm (26th at 5:15 pm)
Midco Arena
Sioux Falls, SD
Tuesday
Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24
6-7 pm
TRIA Rink**
St. Paul
Wednesday
Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
5:30-6:30 pm
TRIA Rink
St. Paul
Wednesday
Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
6:45-7:45 pm
St. Croix Valley Recreation Center
St. Croix
Wednesday
Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
4-5 pm
Waconia Ice Arena
Waconia
Tuesday
Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24
5-6 pm
HealthEast Sports Center
Woodbury
Wednesday
Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25
5-6 pm
**Wednesday sessions at TRIA Rink in St. Paul from 5:30-6:30 are the all-girls sessions
