2024 Little Wild Learn to Play Program Registration Opens May 20

For $189, participants will receive four, one-hour on-ice sessions led by the Minnesota Hockey American Development Model team and a full set of hockey equipment. Kids who do not have skating experience are strongly encouraged to take skating lessons prior to their first Little Wild on-ice session if possible.

All equipment fittings for the 2024 Little Wild Program will be held in person at the following Pure Hockey locations: Woodbury (August 2-4) and Burnsville (August 9-11). Registered participants will receive an email with information on equipment fitting dates and times at a Pure Hockey location. For in-metro participants, you can try on your gear in-store, take home the jersey and stick, and the rest will be shipped to you. For out of metro locations, there will be an option to use an online link to order your gear and have it shipped.

All participants will be invited to attend a preseason Minnesota Wild game at Xcel Energy Center during the 2024-25 season. Little Wild participants will each receive a FREE ticket to the game and have the option to purchase additional tickets through a special ticket offer.