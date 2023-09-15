This week members of the Minnesota Wild's hockey operations department and staff, alongside staff of Xcel Energy Center and St. Paul RiverCentre, participated in their third consecutive Build Week.
Minnesota Wild Coaches and Staff Participate in Build Week
In partnership with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, the approximately 15 staff members helped to build an affordable home for a local, underserved family. The volunteers, including Minnesota Wild CEO Matt Majka, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin and members of the Wild coaching staff, worked throughout the week starting on Monday, Sept. 11, and completed seven shifts, all seven-hours long. A majority of the efforts were focused on the house's exterior.
“Build Week has become a tradition that many staff members look forward to each year,” said Majka. “As an organization, we are proud to support Twin Cities Habitat For Humanity. We share a common goal to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive State of Hockey.”
For more photos and coverage of the Minnesota Wild in the community, please follow Minnesota Wild Gives Back on Instagram, Facebook and X.
*Wayne Petersen, Senior Director, Community Relations, contributed to this article.