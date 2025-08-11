Year in Review: Alexander Kerfoot

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

In his first year in Utah, forward Alexander Kerfoot had an impact on and off the ice. Let’s take a look back at the 2024-25 season below!

On the Ice

Kerfoot played all but one game during the 2024-25 season and it was the fourth straight season in which he’s played over 80 games. Kerfoot’s skillset and experience allowed him to be used up and down the lineup and have an impact throughout the season.

With 11 goals and 17 assists, Kerfoot contributed 28 points this season. He won 52.4% of the faceoffs he took, averaged 15:15 of ice time, and scored two shorthanded goals. After his consistent contributions, the Mammoth forward signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Utah next season.