Year in Review: Alexander Kerfoot

Kerfoot had an impact both on and off the ice during his first season in Utah

KerfootPhoto2
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this series, we take a look back at different Mammoth players and their performances during the 2024-25 season!

In his first year in Utah, forward Alexander Kerfoot had an impact on and off the ice. Let’s take a look back at the 2024-25 season below!

On the Ice

Kerfoot played all but one game during the 2024-25 season and it was the fourth straight season in which he’s played over 80 games. Kerfoot’s skillset and experience allowed him to be used up and down the lineup and have an impact throughout the season.

With 11 goals and 17 assists, Kerfoot contributed 28 points this season. He won 52.4% of the faceoffs he took, averaged 15:15 of ice time, and scored two shorthanded goals. After his consistent contributions, the Mammoth forward signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Utah next season.

In the Community

In addition to his impact on the ice, Kerfoot had a strong presence in the community. With his wife, Marissa, Kerfoot became involved with girls hockey programs throughout Utah. For every home game, Kerfoot invited a girls hockey player to sit on the bench during warmups, meet with him and the team, and the forward provided the player and their family tickets to watch a game. The opportunity to give back has meant a lot to Kerfoot.

“You want to have them have those experiences,” Kerfoot shared about the program. “I fell in love with the game when I got to go watch the NHL firsthand. In order to really fall in love with something you have to have something to aspire to. You have to be able to see things on a firsthand basis. To have them come in, be able to meet us, be able to see us face to face, interact, talk to some of the other guys … that is great. Hopefully it allows them to keep pushing, keep working on their game, and who knows where they’ll be in a few years.”

For his efforts in the community, Kerfoot received the Community Obsessed Award during the Utah Hockey Club Honors at the end of the season. He was also named Utah’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

Back to His Roots

While the team was in Boston for a road trip, Kerfoot and fellow Harvard University alumnus Dominic Moore, walked around their old stomping grounds and discussed their time playing college hockey.

