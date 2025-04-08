Kerfoot’s Community Initiative Uplifts Girls Hockey Players

When Alexander Kerfoot and his wife, Marissa, moved to Salt Lake City they wanted to get involved with the community. However, when it came to youth hockey initiatives, a lot of resources and attention went to boys’ hockey. The Kerfoots wanted to change that.

“We’re really fortunate to be in the positions we’re in,” Kerfoot explained. “When we were making the move to Utah this year, my wife and I wanted to do our part to give back to the community in any way we can. Having a girl recently, our first daughter, when we were talking to SEG they mentioned that a lot of the local youth hockey initiatives had a tendency to go towards boys.

“We wanted to give an opportunity to have some girls’ hockey players out there,” Kerfoot continued. “It’s been a great initiative, we’re super fortunate that SEG has been able to allow us to do it and has done a lot of the leg work for it. But it’s something that we get really excited about every game day, to see the girls come in, and be able to interact with them. They seem to be having lots of fun, and hopefully we can continue to push it forward.”