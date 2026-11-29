FIRST PERIOD
Updates coming soon!
Updates coming soon!
Keller - Trocheck - Crouse
Simashev - Weegar
Cossa
Robertson - Hintz - Hyry
Harley - Lundkivst
Oettinger
Keller - Trocheck - Crouse
Lee - Cooley - Guenther
McBain - Hayton - Yamamoto
Borikov - Stenlund - But
Sergachev - Peeke
Simashev - Weegar
Biber - Jones
Cossa
Robertson - Hintz - Hyry
Steel - Johnston - Rantanen
Seguin - Hryckowian - Benn
Bäck - Faksa - Blackwell
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkivst
Burroughs - Myers
Oettinger
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WINTER CLASSIC
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WINTER CLASSIC: See Utah's Winter Classic Jersey!
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DEEPER DIVE: Learn more about the details!
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny