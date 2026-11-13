Utah to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Utah Mammoth will host their Hockey Fights Cancer celebrations during the team’s Nov. 21 game against the Anaheim Ducks. The night is an opportunity for the team, fans, and community to come together to support and uplift those impacted by cancer, as a part of the NHL-wide initiative.

There will be plenty to look forward to during the Nov. 21 game. Ahead of puck drop, and throughout the game, there will be moments to recognize and honor those facing cancer, their loved ones, and the care team members who supported them throughout their journey. In addition, the Zammoth and Zamboni rides will feature patients and their families.

Every fan in attendance will have a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel at their seat, giving the entire arena an opportunity to show their support. In addition, HFC mystery pucks will also be available to purchase on the concourse ahead of the game.

In addition to the Nov. 21 celebrations, there will be a specialty jersey auction featuring Military Appreciation jerseys and player-worn Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. The auction runs from Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. MT through Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. MT.

Intermountain Health is the beneficiary of the HFC jersey proceeds. With a mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain Health will use the funds raised to help support care for those in need.

Make sure you join the Mammoth in this year’s HFC celebrations. Tickets are available here!