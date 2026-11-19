Following the win, Cossa shared what it meant to him to hear the crowd cheer his name throughout the Delta Center.

“Yeah, it's pretty cool,” Cossa smiled. “Getting some goosebumps. The fans have been unbelievable this year. No matter if it’s a Wednesday night, 8 o'clock start time, it's packed in there. So that's pretty cool.”

Center Vincent Trocheck scored on the power play in the second period, and his tally was the game-winner. He had a two point night as his helper on Simashev’s tally was his 400th career NHL assist. Trocheck became the eighth player in his draft class (2011) to reach this milestone. In addition to his points, Trocheck went 20-for-24 at the faceoff dot. The center has goals in back to back games, and has played 20 or more minutes in his last five contests. Trocheck has stepped up in multiple ways while several forwards are out with injuries.

Forward Liam O’Brien was one assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick as he scored and fought in the win. In addition to his second period tally, O’Brien hit the post on two other attempts, as he brought an offensive push in addition to his physicality.

“Every shift matters,” O’Brien said as he reflected on his game. “You’re just trying to get in there physically, chip in offensively, if I can score a goal that’s great. Just do my thing, and play my game, and that’s what I’ll just continue to do.”

Utah won the special teams battle as they scored on the man-advantage and kept Colorado from capitalizing on any of their four power plays. On the power play, Utah continued to find chemistry with Trocheck on the top unit, while defenseman Zac Jones joined the second unit. On the penalty kill, Utah was aggressive and held Colorado to five total shots. To top it all off, Simashev went coast-to-coast and scored his fifth of the season, shorthanded.

“Our pace, our aggression, our pressure,” Tourigny said of the penalty kill’s success. “We had more minutes of penalty kill meetings in the last 24 hours than the last month. I think it paid off. It’s always important to have the players voice themselves. It’s easy to sit in the room looking. I think (assistant coach John Madden) did a good job to dig in...and making sure we had no confusion and we were connected and we were excited to go on the PK, and we were.”

It was a physical, hard fought win for Utah and tonight’s game showed the growing rivalry between these teams ahead of the 2027 Winter Classic.

“It's just there's a bit of a rivalry there, right?” O’Brien said. “Two mountain towns, and we got the Winter Classic coming here, so it's fun to build that.”

“If (tonight’s game) is, that’ll be pretty good, eh,” Tourigny smiled when answering if tonight could be a preview of the Winter Classic. “Honestly, what (do you) want more than that? Great fights, great hits, the body checks were flying, two teams did not like each other, were going at each other, played the right way, played hard, it’s a good night. Good night for hockey.”

Utah will wrap up this five-game homestand on Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks. It’s the team’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Utah will celebrate the win and then shift their focus to their next game.

“To enjoy it until midnight,” Tourigny said. “Then we’ll have a good day off tomorrow. I think we all earned a day off. We all take a lot of pride in our team and we want to win. I think we put a lot of energy into getting out of (tonight) with a win. Now, we need to keep going. We need to finish the homestand on a good foot. Big game against Anaheim for us. Tomorrow will be a rest (day) and Friday we’ll get back at it; making sure we’re in the right place, we’re level, we’re even keeled, it doesn’t guarantee us anything for the next game. Anaheim is a really active team in terms of offensively, they have a lot of movement, they have a lot of weapons, and they score a lot of goals. We’ll need to be even stingier defensively.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (per Utah Mammoth PR)

Captain Clayton Keller registered an assist on Trocheck’s power play goal. He’s tied with Leo Carlsson (ANA) for second in the NHL in both power-play assists (16) and power-play points (18).

Keller has recorded a team-high 13 points in nine games in November (1G, 12A), with helpers in nine of his last 10 contests, dating back to Oct. 29 in Pittsburgh.

Center Logan Cooley has earned 12 points (8G, 4A) in his last eight games with six power-play points (3G, 3A) over that stretch.